Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Scarlet Nation
Former Arkansas Safety Anthony Brown Commits To Purdue
Ryan Walters and Purdue football picked up a commitment from the transfer portal on Friday afternoon as former Arkansas safety Anthony Brown announced his transfer to the Boilermakers via Twitter. Brown was rated a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and the 24th best athlete in the country by...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Alabama, projected lineups, more
No. 15 Arkansas will face the toughest test of its season Wednesday when No. 4 Alabama comes to town for a top-15 showdown at Bud Walton Arena. The last time out for both squads went much differently for each team, as the Hogs suffered their second loss out of three conference game at Auburn, 72-59, while the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky at home, 78-52.
Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 4 Alabama travels to No. 15 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another week and another opportunity for Alabama basketball to rewrite some history. With the team making its first road trip in over two weeks, the 2022-23 Crimson Tide will look to become the third team since the 1986-87 season to start conference play a perfect 4-0. To do that Alabama will have to beat its fourth quad 1 opponent when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15 Arkansas.
Scarlet Nation
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win against Arkansas
For the third time since the 1986-87 season, Alabama is now a perfect 4-0 in conference games as it picked up its second-ranked road win of the season, downing No. 15 Arkansas 84-69. Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's victory. Alabama's second-half scoring runs. Just like it had to do...
Scarlet Nation
No. 15 Arkansas falls to No. 4 Alabama, 84-69
Just minutes after the crowd at Bud Walton Arena was deafeningly loud, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide came out of a timeout and drilled three-straight 3-pointers to go up by 11 points and end any hopes of an upset by the Razorbacks. All three of the deep shots came...
Scarlet Nation
TeSlaa boosts Arkansas' 2023 offensive outlook
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a transfer commitment from coveted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Tuesday, and his addition boosts a position of need for an already strong offensive unit going into the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' group will have another year with starting signal caller KJ Jefferson,...
Comments / 0