Sheridan, WY

Screening of “Sextortion” Documentary Planned for 10 Wyoming Communities

The screenings are intended to help teenagers and their families recognize and not fall victim to the insidious cyber-sex crime, and learn how to report it to the proper authorities. The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal...
Sheridan Media

SBE Welcomes New Superintendent of Public Instruction

The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Sheridan Media

SCLT History Program Features History Along the Water Trails

The Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History at The Hub titled History Along the Tongue River Water Trail was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at The Hub on Smith Street. SCLT Historical Program Manager, Carrie Edinger, gave a virtual tour of the Big and Little Goose Creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants and into the settlement era. She talked about the trail and said the project,
Wake Up Wyoming

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: January 6-7, 2023

Casper was the site of the first nordic ski event of 2023. The next scheduled nordic ski meet is on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th at Lander. Justin McDowell was the highest finisher (35th) for the Broncs with a time of 18 minutes 20.2 seconds. Kayley Alicke was...
Sheridan Media

Randi Kay Scherer

Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Sheridan Media

Weekend Local Sports Schedule full of Great Expectations

WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana this weekend, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start...
capcity.news

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Sheridan Media

Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Sheridan Media

Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching

Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
