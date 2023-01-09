Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird to Retire in June
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) will have a new leader on July 1, 2023. Commissioner Ron Laird announced his retirement through a press release from the WHSAA on Thursday. Laird has been the Association's Commissioner since 2004. Prior to that, he served as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Powell, WY.
mybighornbasin.com
Screening of “Sextortion” Documentary Planned for 10 Wyoming Communities
The screenings are intended to help teenagers and their families recognize and not fall victim to the insidious cyber-sex crime, and learn how to report it to the proper authorities. The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal...
Sheridan Media
SBE Welcomes New Superintendent of Public Instruction
The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 9-14, 2023
Wyoming prep boys’ basketball teams reach the sixth week of the season here in early January. The Big Horn Basin Classic in Cowley and Powell, and the Little Six Tournament in Midwest, are the 2 in-state tournaments this week. A couple of schools are part of the West River tournament in South Dakota.
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
cowboystatedaily.com
There Are Useful Career Training Programs For Wyoming Students – But No One Knows About Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an array of apprenticeship programs suitable for high school-age students to help them figure out what direction they want to go with their lives before committing to potentially expensive post-secondary training. Many schools are either unaware of these programs,...
Sheridan Media
SCLT History Program Features History Along the Water Trails
The Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History at The Hub titled History Along the Tongue River Water Trail was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at The Hub on Smith Street. SCLT Historical Program Manager, Carrie Edinger, gave a virtual tour of the Big and Little Goose Creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants and into the settlement era. She talked about the trail and said the project,
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Indoor Track Returns for the 2023 Season with One Key Change
The 2023 Wyoming High School Indoor Track season opens this weekend. The one big change is a split into two classifications for the sport for the first time since it started in 2005 (sanctioned in 2006). Class 4A features the ten largest schools by enrollment. Essentially, the same schools in...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: January 6-7, 2023
Casper was the site of the first nordic ski event of 2023. The next scheduled nordic ski meet is on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th at Lander. Justin McDowell was the highest finisher (35th) for the Broncs with a time of 18 minutes 20.2 seconds. Kayley Alicke was...
Sheridan Media
Big Weekend Coming for High School Wrestlers / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball Host Kelly Walsh Friday / Rams and Eagles Tip off in Dayton Saturday
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start tomorrow. The...
Sheridan Media
Randi Kay Scherer
Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Schedule full of Great Expectations
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana this weekend, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start...
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
capcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Sheridan Media
Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching
Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rare Green Comet To Pass By Earth Starting This Week; Wyomingites Have Best Views In Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyomingites should be able to see the once-in-50,000-year passing of a rare green comet with the naked eye. The bad news is that it’s happening in January and February. But since lowly humans don’t have control...
Comments / 0