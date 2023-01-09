ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Jenet Erickson on finding peace in ‘un-ideal’ family situations

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeFff_0k8WRm9F00
Oil on canvas of a family, “Family Group,” painted by William James Glackens. | William James Glackens, Wikimedia Commons

A recent Liahona magazine article by Brigham Young University professor Jenet Erickson highlighted how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can grow closer to Jesus Christ when they have imperfect family situations.

The article, “Finding the Divine Design in Our ‘Un-ideal’ Family,” speaks to Latter-day Saints who may have difficult family relationships or feel that their family isn’t in the ideal situation.

Erickson recalled how it felt to be single when she wanted to have a family. She said , “As I poured out my heart to the Lord, even when I was tempted to turn away in bitterness, sacred impressions came to my mind and heart that assured me He knew where I was, that my life had a beautiful plan, and that I could trust Him.”

“Covenant belonging to my Redeemer became a conduit of profound peace and joy surpassing any other sources of fulfillment or happiness,” she said .

She also discusses other “un-ideal” family situations.

  • “I again started to seek Him for peace as I struggled with infertility,” she said. “I didn’t know how I could ever have the joy I hoped for in family life without children. But even after my husband and I were blessed with two children, I often focused on my weaknesses as a mother.”
  • Erickson wrote that God has always promised blessings to those in challenging circumstances and said that is still true today.

Erickson’s article “Finding the Divine Design in Our ‘Un-ideal’ Family” is available through the Liahona .

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Deseret News

Is COVID over?

‘I believe that pandemics end partially because humans declare them at an end,’ said Marion Dorsey, an associate professor of history at the University of New Hampshire, who studies past pandemics. How do you know if the pandemic is over? When will covid-19 end? is covid-19 getting worse?
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy