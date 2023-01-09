Jenet Erickson on finding peace in ‘un-ideal’ family situations

Oil on canvas of a family, “Family Group,” painted by William James Glackens. | William James Glackens, Wikimedia Commons

A recent Liahona magazine article by Brigham Young University professor Jenet Erickson highlighted how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can grow closer to Jesus Christ when they have imperfect family situations.

The article, “Finding the Divine Design in Our ‘Un-ideal’ Family,” speaks to Latter-day Saints who may have difficult family relationships or feel that their family isn’t in the ideal situation.

Erickson recalled how it felt to be single when she wanted to have a family. She said , “As I poured out my heart to the Lord, even when I was tempted to turn away in bitterness, sacred impressions came to my mind and heart that assured me He knew where I was, that my life had a beautiful plan, and that I could trust Him.”

“Covenant belonging to my Redeemer became a conduit of profound peace and joy surpassing any other sources of fulfillment or happiness,” she said .

She also discusses other “un-ideal” family situations.

“I again started to seek Him for peace as I struggled with infertility,” she said. “I didn’t know how I could ever have the joy I hoped for in family life without children. But even after my husband and I were blessed with two children, I often focused on my weaknesses as a mother.”

Erickson wrote that God has always promised blessings to those in challenging circumstances and said that is still true today.

Erickson’s article “Finding the Divine Design in Our ‘Un-ideal’ Family” is available through the Liahona .