Mike Starling
4d ago
Thank you chief and all chiefs out there. I became a firefighter back in 1978, becoming the third man on shift in a rural, mostly volunteer department. I was going through paramedic school at the time and the department paid for my education. My chief taught me so much, as all chiefs do. He was on every fire call, he raised funds for new equipment and buildings. I think he lived at the station. Thank you fire chiefs everywhere, your service and dedication is duly noted...
