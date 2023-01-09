ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Livingston police investigating train crash with pedestrian

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - All downtown railroad crossings are closed in Livingston after a train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Thursday. Livingston police posted the alert on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to plan a different route around the U.S. 59 bypass.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Major fire in Kirbyville

Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX
CBS19

One person struck by train in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
LIVINGSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy