KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
12newsnow.com
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life.
12newsnow.com
'We need progress' : Beaumont residents share ideas about downtown development at community meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans headed to the Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont Thursday evening to make their voices heard. The Beaumont Downtown Development Committee organized the forum to kick-start the conversation regarding the revitalization of the city's core. The committee is made up of business owners, developers,...
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
KLTV
Livingston police investigating train crash with pedestrian
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - All downtown railroad crossings are closed in Livingston after a train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Thursday. Livingston police posted the alert on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to plan a different route around the U.S. 59 bypass.
12newsnow.com
Hardin County man robbed after walking in on burglary while checking neighbor's home
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A concerned neighbor became the victim of a robbery Tuesday when he went to check on his neighbor’s home while they were out of town and walked in on a burglary. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Maple Road...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
Victim speaks out, warns others after her vehicle was stolen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people wanted for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing another in Beaumont remain on the run. Rebeca Castro recently had her dream car that she worked so hard for, stolen. Castro shared with 12News, a video from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 of a man with a...
KLTV
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
kjas.com
Major fire in Kirbyville
Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujan, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujan, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
12newsnow.com
'It's gonna be awesome' : Hamshire-Fannett High School breaks ground on new pavilion
Once finished, the pavilion will be more than just a concession stand. It will feature a new locker room, an official room for referees and more restroom stalls.
One person struck by train in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
