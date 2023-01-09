Read full article on original website
How to get involved with Marquette Art Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Proposals for projects are now being accepted to take place during the City of Marquette Art Week which is coming up June 19-24, 2023. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture holds the annual event during the last full week of June. Local artists, businesses, and organizations are invited to collaborate and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations, and more for the Marquette community and guests.
Let’s Grow KI plans community garden
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Let’s Grow KI held a meeting on Wednesday night to plan their community garden. Let’s Grow KI is a non-profit that works towards building a more sustainable community. Marquette County granted land access in the location of Scorpion and Tarzon between Trout Lake and Ballfields to Let’s Grow KI to build a community garden.
Tails to trails, what to expect from the UP200
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With a little more than a month away from the UP200 weekend, we’re getting you ready for all the excitement of the weekend. Ross Anthony, board member of the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association stopped by the WJMN Local 3 studios to talk all things sled dog racing.
$6 Million in upgrades announced following 911 outage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Action is being taken following a statewide 911 service disruption this week. Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) said it experienced a system error on Jan. 10. They believe an error in the company’s optical transport network resulted in database corruption. This caused a hardware/software mismatch resulting in some 911 calls to not be completed as expected or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.
West Iron County School provides statement following resignation of teacher
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West Iron County School Superintendent, Kevin Schmutzler released a statement on Thursday addressing the recent investigation into and resignation of a teacher within the school district. In the statement, Superintendent Schmutzler said during the investigation of allegations of unprofessional conduct, the teach in question...
Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
