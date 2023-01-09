MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Proposals for projects are now being accepted to take place during the City of Marquette Art Week which is coming up June 19-24, 2023. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture holds the annual event during the last full week of June. Local artists, businesses, and organizations are invited to collaborate and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations, and more for the Marquette community and guests.

