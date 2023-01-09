Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix New Times
Sheriff Paul Penzone Appeals Contempt Order That Proposed Millions in Fines
Two months after a federal judge found Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in contempt of court over a massive backlog of misconduct investigations, the sheriff has launched an appeal. Penzone filed an appeal with the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the full scope of which will become...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Goodyear leaders shut down state bill relaxing city zoning codes
Leaders at the city of Goodyear were apparently “instrumental” in stopping last year’s bipartisan House Bill 2674, aimed at increasing the state’s affordable housing supply by cutting red tape associated with building and permitting. Government relations manager Ginna Carico briefly mentioned the ill-fated bill during a...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
ABC 15 News
Department of Education working to catch up on payments owed to schools and vendors through the ESA program
GILBERT, AZ — Shannon Behnke and her family moved from Maryland to Arizona in 2021 because of the state's empowerment scholarship program. Shannon's daughter suffers from learning disabilities. In Arizona, the Behnkes found hope and help. "Within three months of being in that school, she was reading," said Shannon...
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions
Low water level strip on cliff at Lake Mead. View from Hoover Dam at Nevada and Arizona border, USA. A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
12news.com
'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
kjzz.org
Homelessness in Arizona increased by over 23% from 2020-2022
A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says homelessness in Arizona increased by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022 — a period of time when the national homelessness rate increased by only 1%. Kelli Williams, director of Human Services with the Maricopa Association...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Maricopa supports people, projects – and spending – amid dizzying growth
Maricopa not only is among Arizona’s fastest-growing cities but also among the fastest-growing in the country. With all of those new people comes the need for infrastructure to support them. Some Maricopans, who have expressed that city infrastructure is inadequate – especially regarding traffic – for today’s population, much...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix mayor apologizes to reporter who was detained by Phoenix police
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego apologized to a Wall Street Journal reporter who was interviewing people outside of a north Phoenix bank in November when police detained him. Phoenix police Officer Caleb Zimmerman cuffed and detained Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin outside of a Chase bank branch after employees there called in a trespass complaint.
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
kjzz.org
New groundwater report shows people keep moving to AZ despite shrinking supply
A report released earlier this week found groundwater near Buckeye is short of a 100-year supply. And according to the director of the Department of Water Resources, the rest of the state could head in that direction. Tom Buschatzke said what is in the report means that the department will...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler to consider plans for office, industrial
Owners of a pair of Chandler projects look to hear possible next steps on Thursday night. Chandler City Council will consider rezoning a 3.6-acre site, making way for the Avenir office-medical building. The proposed development would bring a 46,874 square feet for medical and office users to the northwest corner of Dobson and Pecos roads. The site is zoned for a senior living facility and is owned by Scottsdale-based Avenir Senior Living.
azbex.com
Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards
A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
