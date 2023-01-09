ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Goodyear leaders shut down state bill relaxing city zoning codes

Leaders at the city of Goodyear were apparently “instrumental” in stopping last year’s bipartisan House Bill 2674, aimed at increasing the state’s affordable housing supply by cutting red tape associated with building and permitting. Government relations manager Ginna Carico briefly mentioned the ill-fated bill during a...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions

Low water level strip on cliff at Lake Mead. View from Hoover Dam at Nevada and Arizona border, USA. A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
GOODYEAR, AZ
kjzz.org

Homelessness in Arizona increased by over 23% from 2020-2022

A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says homelessness in Arizona increased by more than 23% from 2020 to 2022 — a period of time when the national homelessness rate increased by only 1%. Kelli Williams, director of Human Services with the Maricopa Association...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market

After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Maricopa supports people, projects – and spending – amid dizzying growth

Maricopa not only is among Arizona’s fastest-growing cities but also among the fastest-growing in the country. With all of those new people comes the need for infrastructure to support them. Some Maricopans, who have expressed that city infrastructure is inadequate – especially regarding traffic – for today’s population, much...
MARICOPA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix mayor apologizes to reporter who was detained by Phoenix police

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego apologized to a Wall Street Journal reporter who was interviewing people outside of a north Phoenix bank in November when police detained him. Phoenix police Officer Caleb Zimmerman cuffed and detained Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin outside of a Chase bank branch after employees there called in a trespass complaint.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Chandler to consider plans for office, industrial

Owners of a pair of Chandler projects look to hear possible next steps on Thursday night. Chandler City Council will consider rezoning a 3.6-acre site, making way for the Avenir office-medical building. The proposed development would bring a 46,874 square feet for medical and office users to the northwest corner of Dobson and Pecos roads. The site is zoned for a senior living facility and is owned by Scottsdale-based Avenir Senior Living.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards

A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
MESA, AZ

