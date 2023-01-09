Read full article on original website
WOWT
Public money for private schools? Quad-Cities teachers say no way
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced her legislative agenda this week – the policies she wants lawmakers to enact in Des Moines this spring. Top among them is her plan to give public money to families who want to attend private schools. The governor says all children,...
WOWT
Gov. Pillen appoints Ricketts to U.S. Senate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pete Ricketts spent eight years roaming the halls of the State Capitol as Governor. He’s been out for just one week. Now, he’s headed to the U.S. Capitol. After being the chief executive of Nebraska, Ricketts will now be Nebraska’s junior senator. Because the...
WOWT
Nebraska legislators reviewing 55 session rules proposals
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state lawmakers focused on the inner workings of the Legislature: the rules. They reviewed whether any should be changed or if new rules needed to be made. The Rules Committee has spent time Thursday reviewing 55 rule submissions — more than twice as many proposed...
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
WOWT
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
WOWT
Condition of the State: Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa students would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the annual Condition of the State speech. The Republican governor has tried unsuccessfully twice before to...
WOWT
BREAKING: New anti-abortion bill introduced in Nebraska legislature
A new anti-abortion bill was the focus of today's actions at the unicameral. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a moratorium aimed at reviewing the state's administrative code. Gov. Jim Pillen says he will announce Sen. Ben Sasse's replacement tomorrow. Gov. Reynolds delivers 6th "Condition of the State" address. Updated:...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Pillen to announce Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his pick for Nebraska’s next Senator on Thursday morning. His office issued a news release Wednesday saying the announcement would take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. Watch tomorrow’s livestream on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page....
WOWT
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Drought issues persist across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s mid-winter, and the Greving farm in Chapman, Nebraska, is tuning up equipment and shipping out January orders. Greg Greving is coming off his 50th harvest, dating back to 1972 when he was a kid in the FFA. Another dry winter isn’t scaring him -- mainly because of the ace in every farmer’s pocket: advanced irrigation.
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WOWT
UNMC expert: Flu, RSV declining
New brain-imaging technology being implemented at Boys Town is making a difference. The FDA has given accelerated approval to a drug that appears to slow cognitive decline. Jan. 5 COVID update: Hospitalizations remain high, rolling average lower. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM UTC. The 7-day average of COVID...
WOWT
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
WOWT
Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro
As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. 6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn't meet code. Updated: 10...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds as we watch snow miss us again
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will increase during the day today leading to the coolest afternoon of the week thus far. Highs in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies will be what we get later on today. Later on after you get home today the wind will start to...
