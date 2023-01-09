Read full article on original website
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend
The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
Phoenix among top in nation for soaring costs
The latest inflation report is out and it shows Phoenix remains among the highest in the nation for soaring costs.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona
Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
West Valley city prepares large sites for more industrial projects
The city of Buckeye is setting up additional land for future industrial development as more companies and developers consider building in the West Valley. Buckeye’s planning commission on Tuesday recommended approval to rezone about 310 acres from residential to light industrial. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Caesars to open its first non-gaming hotel in Arizona
Crews are working on the 11-story building, which is located near Scottsdale Fashion Square. The hotel is set to open in January 2024. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Thompson Thrift plans luxury apartment development in Buckeye
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Maddox, a 252-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. ThompsonThriftplans to begin construction this month and welcome new residents beginning in late 2024.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Town
The craft beer scene first started to crawl out of the woodwork in the late 1980s. Several craft breweries and, in turn, brew pubs, began opening around the country at this time. All steaming from President Jimmy Carter’s legalization of homebrewing in the 1970s. Despite the new breweries and brew pubs, the scene didn’t fully take off until the late 2000s and into the 2010s, when breweries exploded, gobbling up a major market share, and in many ways, the restaurants took over for where traditional restaurants like Applebee’s once dominated. While there likely remains a correction to the sudden over-saturation of the brewpub market, there are a number of chains still spreading out throughout the United States. One such chain has officially opened its latest restaurant in the heart of metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/15)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Attention job seekers! Hundreds of Phoenix jobs will be up for grabs this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport (located at 427 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85008). Jobertising.com will be hosting the Phoenix Job Fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Many recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online here.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
roselawgroupreporter.com
HCW completes Glendale luxury community
HCW Development has completed Glen 91, a 296-unit luxury community in Glendale, Ariz. EOS Builders served as general contractor for the project; H Design Group and David Flynn led the architectural efforts, while Design Environments Inc. handled interior design. Bowman Consulting, Mettemeyer Engineering and CJD Engineering were also part of the development team.
Phoenix chooses contractor to upgrade Sky Harbor’s baggage handling system
The Baggage Handling System (BHS) at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is getting a $50 million upgrade.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
Leading food chain opens new location in Arizona
A leading food chain in its category recently opened a new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the fast-growing food chain Juice It Up!, which is one of the leading smoothie and superfruit bowl chains in the nation, recently opened a new Arizona location in Ehrenberg.
Solar company announces manufacturing plant, hundreds of jobs for Phoenix
A China-based solar cell and module manufacturer is locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant in the Phoenix metro at a newly built industrial facility.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
multihousingnews.com
Optima Moves Ahead With $1B Arizona Development
Optima McDowell Mountain Village in North Scottsdale will have some 1,300 units spread among rental apartments and for-sale condominiums. Chicago-based Optima will break ground on an Arizona residential community, the $1 billion Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale, Ariz., later this year. It has received all city approvals for the 22-acre sustainable mixed-use development.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions
Low water level strip on cliff at Lake Mead. View from Hoover Dam at Nevada and Arizona border, USA. A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals...
