Childs appointed as interim superintendent for the Mitchell School District
The Mitchell School District has a new interim superintendent. The Mitchell School Board appointed Mitchell High School Principal Joe Childs to be the interim superintendent in a special meeting last night. Childs was one of three candidates to interview for the job. A new full-time superintendent will be hired by the district to begin on July 1st. Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to be the new South Dakota Education Department Secretary. He began his new position on Tuesday. The school board also selected Dakota Education Consulting of Sioux Falls to assist in finding a new permanent superintendent.
DWU offices closed on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
City of Mitchell to widen streets, clear snow
The City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on clearing snow from the streets full width. We will be working east of Main St and south of 7th Ave. on Friday January 13th. Please have all cars removed from these streets by 7:00 am on Friday. This schedule is...
Peggy Wall, 69, Platte
Funeral services for Peggy Wall, age 69 of Platte, South Dakota, will be held on Friday, January 13 at 10:30 AM at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Platte, SD. Burial will follow in the Platte City Cemetery. There is a prayer service on Thursday evening at the church starting at 7 PM.
Clayton Strong, 77, Mitchell
Clayton died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, January 16, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Dennis Zoss, 73, Letcher
Dennis passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Avera McKennan & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, SD after courageously walking the cancer journey. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, January 14, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden in Mitchell. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
One dead in one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday night
A 52-year-old man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. A 51-year old female passenger was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion...
Mitchell boys beat Brookings 69-31
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels boys basketball team carried a 69-31 victory over Brookings on Friday. Dylan Soulek and Colton Smith led the way with 11 points.
