Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week

Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters will be required...
SEATTLE, WA

