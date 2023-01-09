Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers want to help student mental health crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers heard new recommendations on how schools can better tackle the mental health crisis in students. The Student Behavior, Mental Health and Discipline Task Force was born out of legislation that failed to pass in the 2022 session, aimed at reforming how student misbehavior is handled. After months of research, the task force presented their final recommendations for new legislation to help the state better address what they call a youth mental health crisis.
Blue Cross employee to race marathon in racing wheelchair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Runners volunteering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will help several people with disabilities, one being a coworker, cross the finish line racing in wheelchairs during this weekend’s Louisiana Marathon. Employees of Blue Cross chose to volunteer with Ainsley’s Angels of...
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection...
Medicaid Expansion still has improvements to make, Gov. Edwards says
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been seven years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order expanding health care coverage in Louisiana. “Nothing will be more important… ever… than expanding Medicaid,” he said. In 2016, Edwards promised to expand Medicaid for Louisiana. He believes...
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy announces candidacy for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy formally announced his bid for Louisiana governor Thursday. Lundy, 68, who has been active in southwest Louisiana politics for 25 years, said he will be running for governor as an independent. He ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat and lost to Congressman Chris John in the runoff election.
Traffic Update: I-10 East near LA 30 reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East near LA 30 has been reopened. As of 1:45 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is now open leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 East before LA 30 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA’s New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers. According to a press...
Near freezing temperatures expected during the early weekend
A cold front is passing through the region on Thursday which is bringing much cooler and drier air for a few days. Overnight lows will be falling into the 30s and 40s, with even some areas breaking into the upper 20s. This is quite the change from the past few days. Wednesday and Thursday morning lows in Baton Rouge broke the records for warmest low at 67°F and 69°F, respectively.
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Brandon Presley, a Democrat in his fourth term as a Mississippi utilities regulator, announced Thursday that he is running for governor this year, saying he believes state government and the current Republican governor are disconnected from the needs of working people. “When you’re more concerned...
Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 West at Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says I-10 West is closed at Siegen Lane Thursday, Jan. 12 due to a vehicle fire. According to DOTD, the traffic incident has caused minimal congestion and area drivers should use a different route. Officials say the...
Mississippi governor orders TikTok banned from state devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) ordered Mississippi departments and agencies to ban TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. The directive was announced in a letter from Reeves to Mississippi department and agency heads. The governor said he issued the directive to...
Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Carter Peterson was sentenced to...
2 troopers charged in Ronald Greene case won’t get paid while on administrative leave, officials say
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Louisiana State Police troopers charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene will not be getting paid while on administrative leave, according to officials. On Thursday, Jan. 12, officials announced that Lt. John Clary and Master Trooper Kory York will not receive...
