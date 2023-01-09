A cold front is passing through the region on Thursday which is bringing much cooler and drier air for a few days. Overnight lows will be falling into the 30s and 40s, with even some areas breaking into the upper 20s. This is quite the change from the past few days. Wednesday and Thursday morning lows in Baton Rouge broke the records for warmest low at 67°F and 69°F, respectively.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO