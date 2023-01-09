ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
usf.edu

Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000

The case increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country. A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing. During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared...
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
