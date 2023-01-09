Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
iheart.com
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts
It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
These Florida Cities Are Most Desirable To Rent An Apartment & Work From Home
Working from home has completely changed the game for how American's live their day-to-day lives and millions of people across the country relocated or moved temporarily for a change of scenery. Two Florida cities ranked in the top most desirable places for remote employees renting an apartment. The study, done...
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again
Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.
Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
New Soil and Water Commissioners Lay the Foundation for Next Wave of Local Politicians
This past fall, a record number of Black men and women ran for U.S. Senate and governor seats. The unprecedented candidates had the potential to increase diversity in the nation’s top elected offices, which are still overwhelmingly held by White men. Since Reconstruction, voters have elected just seven Black...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
usf.edu
Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000
The case increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country. A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing. During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared...
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Florida
LoveFood has the scoop on the best brunch buffet in every state.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
Comments / 0