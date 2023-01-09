WWE News: DaParty Release Their First Song to Spotify, Shotzi Visits Graceland, Most Shocking RAW Moment From Every Year

Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
411mania.com
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
411mania.com
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow...
411mania.com
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles
ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
411mania.com
Saraya Maintains That Toni Storm Will Be Her Tag Team Partner Tonight on AEW Dynamite
– While fans are speculating the recent announcement of Toni Storm as the tag team partner of Saraya tonight on AEW Dynamite being a bait and switch tactic, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch livestream (via WrestlingInc.com) that Storm is in fact her tag team partner for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
411mania.com
Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’
Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.
411mania.com
Various News: Dolph Ziggler To Appear At The Comedy Store Tonight, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match, MLW Fusion Lineup
– Ryan Nemeth will have an event at the Comedy Store in LA tonight which will include an appearance from his brother Dolph Ziggler and others. – Impact Wrestling has posted a video with every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James so far, leading up to Friday’s Hard to Kill event. James will put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week
A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday. The first match announced will see Sheamus...
411mania.com
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
411mania.com
Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture
Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:. On...
