WWE News: DaParty Release Their First Song to Spotify, Shotzi Visits Graceland, Most Shocking RAW Moment From Every Year

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma

– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune

Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23

We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com

Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club

Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow...
411mania.com

ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles

ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
411mania.com

Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’

Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.
411mania.com

Various News: Dolph Ziggler To Appear At The Comedy Store Tonight, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match, MLW Fusion Lineup

– Ryan Nemeth will have an event at the Comedy Store in LA tonight which will include an appearance from his brother Dolph Ziggler and others. – Impact Wrestling has posted a video with every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James so far, leading up to Friday’s Hard to Kill event. James will put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship.
411mania.com

WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week

A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday. The first match announced will see Sheamus...
411mania.com

Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture

Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:. On...

