communityadvocate.com
UniBank donates to Saint Anne’s Food Pantry, Grafton Food Bank
REGION – Saint Anne’s Food Pantry and the Grafton Food Bank will continue to feed those in need this year. UniBank, the largest mutual community bank in Central Massachusetts, recently donated $2,000 to both Saint Anne’s and Grafton Food Bank. This was part of the UniBank Day...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough center hosting annual comedy night benefit
HUDSON – The Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough will host its 12th annual Comedy Night Benefit, featuring the area’s most popular and talented comedians, on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port St. The event also will include food and raffle prizes. The ARC has...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
waghostwriter.com
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast
The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
leominsterchamp.com
Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home
LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Newburyport 20-Year-Old Dies On Cancun Vacation In Tragic 3-Story Fall
A 20-year-old on a Cancun getaway died in a tragic accident when she slipped and fell three stories, dying on impact. Leah "Lee" Pearse, of Newburyport, died early in the morning on Friday, Jan. 6 when she attempted to enter her Airbnb through the third-floor balcony after locking her keys ins…
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Rocky
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 8-year-old Rocky. “This handsome boy came to us from a home due to no fault of his own, and he is ready to find another heart to steal! He really loves to be around people and has met many people on his walks and at the shelter. He’s gone on walks with other dogs, but we are unsure if he would want to live with another dog, as he isn’t really interested in playing with them. He may want all the love to himself!
nerej.com
Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.
Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Massachusetts nursing student and CNA dies while on vacation in Mexico
A Massachusetts Certified Nursing Assistant that was on her way to earning her nursing degree has died after an incident while on vacation in Mexico. According to an obituary released by her family, 20-year-old Leah “Lee” Pearse died in the early morning hours on Friday. “After a great...
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
communityadvocate.com
Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough
– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
