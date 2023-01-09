ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
communityadvocate.com

UniBank donates to Saint Anne’s Food Pantry, Grafton Food Bank

REGION – Saint Anne’s Food Pantry and the Grafton Food Bank will continue to feed those in need this year. UniBank, the largest mutual community bank in Central Massachusetts, recently donated $2,000 to both Saint Anne’s and Grafton Food Bank. This was part of the UniBank Day...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough center hosting annual comedy night benefit

HUDSON – The Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough will host its 12th annual Comedy Night Benefit, featuring the area’s most popular and talented comedians, on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port St. The event also will include food and raffle prizes. The ARC has...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
waghostwriter.com

The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
LOWELL, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home

LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
LEOMINSTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
GoLocalProv

Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”

A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Rocky

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 8-year-old Rocky. “This handsome boy came to us from a home due to no fault of his own, and he is ready to find another heart to steal! He really loves to be around people and has met many people on his walks and at the shelter. He’s gone on walks with other dogs, but we are unsure if he would want to live with another dog, as he isn’t really interested in playing with them. He may want all the love to himself!
HOPKINTON, MA
nerej.com

Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.

Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
PEABODY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough

– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

