Sanctions fuel boom in illicit crypto activity
Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report. Transactions involving...
T-bills start to compete with savings accounts
Treasury bill yields have risen so far, so fast, that they are now far above the yields that most Americans are getting on their savings or money market accounts. Public, an online brokerage, has decided to take advantage of that fact by offering a new account just for T-bills. Why...
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
Menlo Ventures is raising three new funds
Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms that's still active and known for investments like Uber and Roku, is raising new capital. By the numbers: It's seeking at least $500 million for its sixteenth fund, $100 million for a life sciences fund, and $100 million for an incubation fund, per SEC documents.
Wells Fargo is downsizing its mortgage business
Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage business, where it's been a longtime industry leader, the bank said earlier this week. Why it matters: High mortgage rates have crushed demand for loans, and the biggest home lenders saw business drop by eye-popping percentages last year. State of play: Wells said...
Scoop: White House narrowing executive order on China investments
The Biden administration is leaning toward making its executive order on U.S. investments in China more focused and targeted than some of the earlier suggestions, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Imposing new controls on U.S. companies and investors looking to develop and support Chinese projects will mark another escalation...
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Elon Musk's Tesla price cut comes as favorability falls among the public
Six months after CEO Elon Musk told investors that Tesla "does not have a demand problem" — which, to be fair, might've been true at the time — Tesla now appears to have a demand problem. Driving the news: The company overnight "dramatically" cut prices of its Model...
NSA leader pushes lawmakers to keep key surveillance power
The head of the National Security Agency made his case Thursday for lawmakers to keep a key NSA surveillance power intact ahead of a tough reauthorization battle this year. The big picture: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is set to expire at the end of the year, jeopardizing a surveillance authority that allows intelligence agencies to collect warrantless online communications from foreign persons.
The Fed isn’t the only inflation fighter
Policymakers and economists are finding that when it comes to fighting rising prices, it takes a village. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aren't the only game in town. Why it matters: The latest inflation numbers are due out Thursday, and analysts believe they'll show that the rate of price...
Brazil's Supreme Court to investigate Bolsonaro over capital riot
Brazil's Supreme Court late Friday said it will investigate whether former President Jair Bolsonaro incited last Sunday's attack on Congress and other government buildings in the capital Brasília. Driving the news: The prosecutor-general's office requested that Bolsonaro, who is currently in the U.S., be included in the investigation, citing...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup predict "mild recession" coming
Three major banks are bracing for an economic downturn in 2023, including an uptick in unemployment, even as they continue to benefit from strong consumer spending and higher interest rates. Why it matters: The banking industry's convergence on the 2023 outlook comes after a period of widespread disagreement among corporate...
JPMorgan sues fintech founder for fraud
JPMorgan Chase has sued the founder of Frank, a student financial aid platform that it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, claiming that she falsified the company's number of users. Why it matters: JPM's complaint is explosive, arguing that Charlie Javice conjured over 90% of the 4.25 million students she...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday.
Scoop: Strange Brew Strategies launches startup offering
Most PR firms aren't equipped to serve startups, but even at the earliest stage, founders must establish their brand and share what sets them apart. Driving the news: Strange Brew Strategies — a tech-focused communications consultancy — is launching a new offering for startup clients, Axios has exclusively learned.
The FTC's noncompete ban would change M&A
The Federal Trade Commission is facing fierce opposition to its proposed ban on employee noncompete agreements. But if FTC chair Lina Khan can jump those hurdles, it would have significant consequences for mergers and acquisitions. What to know: The FTC laid out its new plan in a whopping 216-page document,...
Biden administration outlines drug price negotiation plans
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released its timeline for starting Medicare prescription drug price negotiations — a key piece of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. What's happening: The department will reveal in early September the first 10 high-cost drugs that will be subject to talks with...
Consumer prices fell in December as inflation continues to cool
U.S. consumers got a reprieve from soaring costs in December: the Consumer Price Index declined on a monthly basis, the first drop since last summer as falling prices for items including gasoline and used cars dragged the overall index down. By the numbers: The index, which captures price changes across...
FAA's outdated tech can't keep up with modern demand
Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds more were canceled nationwide Wednesday — and the FAA's outmoded pilot-alert system may be to blame. The big picture: The FAA relies on ancient computers and infrastructure to run some of its systems. That infrastructure is in need of modernization to handle the current demand, the U.S. Travel Association argues.
