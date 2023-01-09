Read full article on original website
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Four Results: Tag Team Elimination Match, More
Night four of Dragon Gate’s Open The New Year Gate took place on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Dragon Gate Network, per Cagematch.net:. * Jacky Funky Kamei, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J...
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
Mercedes Mone Reportedly Didn’t Attend STARDOM Events While In Japan, Update On Schedule
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone is set to have her first match for NJPW at Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on her schedule for both NJPW and STARDOM. She is scheduled for NJPW’s first Sumo Hall show of...
Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. * Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K * Cesar Duran’s latest...
Saraya Maintains That Toni Storm Will Be Her Tag Team Partner Tonight on AEW Dynamite
– While fans are speculating the recent announcement of Toni Storm as the tag team partner of Saraya tonight on AEW Dynamite being a bait and switch tactic, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch livestream (via WrestlingInc.com) that Storm is in fact her tag team partner for tonight’s show.
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
AXS Announces Broadcast Schedule For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV has announced the broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air on the network starting tomorrow. The show will air over the course of several episodes of NJPW on AXS. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES...
Impact News: PCO Returns to Life At Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot
– PCO is back and after Eddie Edwards once again, making his return to life at Impact Hard To Kill. The former Honor No More member appeared in the ring after Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham, spitting out sand and hitting Edwards with a shovel at the PPV. PCO was last...
Rey Mysterio To Face Karrion Kross On WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks
Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will do battle on the Smackdown go-home show before the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s show saw Kross and Mysterio get physical after the latter declared himself for the Royal Rumble. Kross came out and cut a promo taking shots at Mysterio’s recent family troubles involving Dominik, which led to a brawl that ended with Kross choking Mysterio out.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.13.23
-Just trying to get to tomorrow as NFL Playoffs start. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!. -Wagner is coming off a loss to Mustafa Ali on Main Event. For Femi this is his third match on Level Up. Wagner backs Femi into the corner and then gets a whip to the other corner and knocks Femi down with a shoulder. Femi reverses a whip to the other corner and gets a running splash. Femi presses Von over his head, but Wagner escapes and knocks Femi down. Headbutt from Von sends Femi crashing to the mat. Von targets the back with a forearm and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Awkward clothesline from Wagner as it looks like it caught all face. Wagner wears Femi down with a chinlock. Femi tries to elbow his way free, but gets slugged back down. Wagner gets caught with an elbow and Femi gets a backbreaker. Femi misses a splash in the corner and gets dropped with a running boot. Wagner gets a Death Valley Driver for the pin at 4:12.
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced a contract signing and a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday on FOX:. * Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Banger Bros vs. Viking Raiders. *...
