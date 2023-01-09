-Just trying to get to tomorrow as NFL Playoffs start. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!. -Wagner is coming off a loss to Mustafa Ali on Main Event. For Femi this is his third match on Level Up. Wagner backs Femi into the corner and then gets a whip to the other corner and knocks Femi down with a shoulder. Femi reverses a whip to the other corner and gets a running splash. Femi presses Von over his head, but Wagner escapes and knocks Femi down. Headbutt from Von sends Femi crashing to the mat. Von targets the back with a forearm and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Awkward clothesline from Wagner as it looks like it caught all face. Wagner wears Femi down with a chinlock. Femi tries to elbow his way free, but gets slugged back down. Wagner gets caught with an elbow and Femi gets a backbreaker. Femi misses a splash in the corner and gets dropped with a running boot. Wagner gets a Death Valley Driver for the pin at 4:12.

4 HOURS AGO