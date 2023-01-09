ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23

We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club

Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. * Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K * Cesar Duran’s latest...
AXS Announces Broadcast Schedule For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

AXS TV has announced the broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air on the network starting tomorrow. The show will air over the course of several episodes of NJPW on AXS. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES...
Rey Mysterio To Face Karrion Kross On WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks

Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will do battle on the Smackdown go-home show before the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s show saw Kross and Mysterio get physical after the latter declared himself for the Royal Rumble. Kross came out and cut a promo taking shots at Mysterio’s recent family troubles involving Dominik, which led to a brawl that ended with Kross choking Mysterio out.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.13.23

-Just trying to get to tomorrow as NFL Playoffs start. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!. -Wagner is coming off a loss to Mustafa Ali on Main Event. For Femi this is his third match on Level Up. Wagner backs Femi into the corner and then gets a whip to the other corner and knocks Femi down with a shoulder. Femi reverses a whip to the other corner and gets a running splash. Femi presses Von over his head, but Wagner escapes and knocks Femi down. Headbutt from Von sends Femi crashing to the mat. Von targets the back with a forearm and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Awkward clothesline from Wagner as it looks like it caught all face. Wagner wears Femi down with a chinlock. Femi tries to elbow his way free, but gets slugged back down. Wagner gets caught with an elbow and Femi gets a backbreaker. Femi misses a splash in the corner and gets dropped with a running boot. Wagner gets a Death Valley Driver for the pin at 4:12.
Contract Signing & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a contract signing and a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday on FOX:. * Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Banger Bros vs. Viking Raiders. *...

