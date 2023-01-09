ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chair, vice-chair selected for Mahoning County Commissioners

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners officially started the new year with a reorganization of their board.

David Ditzler was chosen as president for the next twelve months, succeeding Carol Righetti, who served in that position last year.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti was then elected vice president.

Ditzler said officials don’t expect to make any big changes.

“We have a lot of great programs that are ongoing that we’ve initiated over the last few years. We want to continue the progress that we’ve started–the ARPA project, a lot of the flood alleviation project,” Ditzler said.

Commissioners say they will focus on finding new grants and other potential revenue sources to pay for programs after the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds have been spent.

Ditzler says commissioners will not seek any new tax increases.

WFMJ.com

Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen

The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
