Chair, vice-chair selected for Mahoning County Commissioners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners officially started the new year with a reorganization of their board.

David Ditzler was chosen as president for the next twelve months, succeeding Carol Righetti, who served in that position last year.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti was then elected vice president.

Ditzler said officials don’t expect to make any big changes.

“We have a lot of great programs that are ongoing that we’ve initiated over the last few years. We want to continue the progress that we’ve started–the ARPA project, a lot of the flood alleviation project,” Ditzler said.

Commissioners say they will focus on finding new grants and other potential revenue sources to pay for programs after the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds have been spent.

Ditzler says commissioners will not seek any new tax increases.

