nwestiowa.com
Frank Kennedy, 87, formerly of Sibley
SPIRIT LAKE—Francis “Frank” Edward Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be held from...
nwestiowa.com
RePower Motorsports in Sanborn
SANBORN—Ever since he was a young kid, Brady Bootsma has been into motorsports. “I have always enjoyed being around them and working on them,” the 28-year-old said. “While I was in high school and college, I worked at Vander Haag’s Inc. and gained an appreciation for salvage.
nwestiowa.com
Top local baby names are in for 2022
SIOUX CENTER—Just a few of the local 2022 baby names match up with the top boy and girl names of 2022, as listed by BabyCenter.com. According to that website, the Top 10 girl names of the year were Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Luna and Mia. The Top...
nwestiowa.com
Totally tubular
Winter is full of fun at Horseshoe Bend in Milford. Speeding down a snow covered hill with the chill of the winter air bringing tears of pure joy. It can be the pinnacle of outdoor fun in the cold months of the year. Memories of rosy cheeks, the fog of breath in the air and lots of laughter can last a lifetime.
nwestiowa.com
Siepker will return to SCDC luncheon
SHELDON—There will be a familiar face headlining the 2023 Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation annual meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. Scott Siepker, better known as “Iowa Nice Guy,” will be the main speaker for the luncheon at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center, and he is no stranger to Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Bob Molitor, 66, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Robert “Bob” James Molitor, 66, Rock Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Faith Baptist Church in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
nwestiowa.com
Feb. 13 wrestling
West Central, SD, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48-21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley def. Akron-Westfield 57-21.
nwestiowa.com
Jan. 13 girls wrestling
Team results: 1. Pierre T.F. Riggs 218; 2. Canton 157.5; 3. Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda 132; 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 107; 5. Harrisburg 69; 5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 69; 7. Aberdeen Central 67; 8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 61; 8. Brookings 61; 10. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 44; 11. Brandon Valley 40; 12. Watertown 38; 13. Yankton 31; 14. Lisbon 29; 15. Sioux Valley 28.5; 16. Webster Area 28; 17. Dell Rapids 27; 18. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 24; 19. Clark/Willow Lake 20; 20. Sioux Falls Jefferson 19; 21 Sioux Falls Lincoln 18; 22. Tea Area 17; 23. Doland 16; 24. Todd County 14; 25. Groton Area 12; 26. Sioux Falls Washington 7; 27. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6; 28. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3; 29. Flandreau 0.
nwestiowa.com
ZEISS closes glass lens lab in Sheldon
SHELDON—Eye lens manufacturer ZEISS has been consolidating smaller production sites for the last few years and recently set its sights on Sheldon’s facility. ZEISS shut down its lens laboratory at 300 16th St. in early December, and the building sits unused while area optometrists are dealing with longer wait times to receive ZEISS lenses.
nwestiowa.com
NCC applies to join athletic affiliations
SHELDON—NCC is set to join ICCAC, part of NJCAA. “These are acronyms that do not easily roll off of our tongues at this point, but within a few years, I am sure they will,” said John Hartog, president of Northwest Iowa Community College. The deal is for the...
nwestiowa.com
Ten-Kredit Electric readying for move
SIOUX CENTER—Ten-Kredit Electric is looking forward to the day it can move into its new facility. The Sioux Center based electrical contracting company has called its building at 301 Seventh St. NW home since it was founded by Don Ten Napel and Marion Kredit in 1979, but it has since outgrown the space.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Thrills in the hills
Sledding, tubing fun to be had at Inspiration Hills. Inspiration Hills Camp & Retreat Center, near Inwood, is a place where the sound of laughter and joy can often be heard. Those happy sounds still ring out even during the winter months. One of the reasons for that is because...
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council takes early look at LOST
The middle of December had a mid-January feel for the Sheldon City Council during its meeting on Dec. 21. The middle of January is when the council holds its annual fiscal year budget workshop session and while the tradition will continue in a few weeks, city manager Sam Kooiker wanted to make the council aware of a situation with local option sales tax, known as LOST.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
Dance the night away
Orange City Arts hosts An Evening of Dance on Jan. 14. Art isn’t restricted to gallery walls. The Orange City Arts Council is showcasing one artistic expression of movement, dance, as they do every year with An Evening of Dance at the Unity Christian Knight Center. This year’s show...
