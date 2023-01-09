ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
52-Year Old Egg Harbor Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilograms of Cocaine

On January 12, 2023, an Egg Harbor Township man admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Lester Santana, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case

An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?

Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
Feds: Jersey City man gets 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine

A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell, 43, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in July before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to a superseding information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
