Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Related
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust
Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
southjerseyobserver.com
52-Year Old Egg Harbor Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilograms of Cocaine
On January 12, 2023, an Egg Harbor Township man admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Lester Santana, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
3-year-old beaten to death: East Hanover mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?
Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
Stop charging suppliers for NJ heroin deaths (Opinion)
A sad and tragic case from 2017 was the subject of nj.com’s in depth look at New Jersey’s strict liability for drug induced death law. Then 32, Shannon McGuigan was friends with a 26-year-old woman. Both were addicted to heroin. The younger woman was sick from withdrawal and...
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man gets 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell, 43, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in July before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to a superseding information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 3