San Diego County, CA

fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair

Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: Energy prices soar to start off new year

San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about what is driving the new increases, as San Diegans grapple with what some are calling a cost-of-living crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
outsidemagazine

Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KPBS

New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'

Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Street vending laws now include San Diego’s beach and coastal areas

When San Diego’s street vending ordinance took effect in June, many vendors found a new place to set up shop. “Well we got a lot more vendors here. Because all the people who were inland came here. And all the other beaches had the same thing happen,” said Denny Knox, executive director of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon

County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Record high homelessness

The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address

We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
SAN DIEGO, CA

