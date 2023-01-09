Read full article on original website
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
Roundtable: Energy prices soar to start off new year
San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about what is driving the new increases, as San Diegans grapple with what some are calling a cost-of-living crisis.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'
Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County
This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
Street vending laws now include San Diego’s beach and coastal areas
When San Diego’s street vending ordinance took effect in June, many vendors found a new place to set up shop. “Well we got a lot more vendors here. Because all the people who were inland came here. And all the other beaches had the same thing happen,” said Denny Knox, executive director of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.
Sinkhole forms on SR-163 offramp
Drivers are having to avoid an offramp from state Route 163 near the Bankers Hill neighborhood due to a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon
County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
Record high homelessness
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address
We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
