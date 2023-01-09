ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

2024 Miami Recruiting Storylines

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRe18_0k8WOeL200

Can the Hurricanes come up with another top recruiting class in 2024?

Article photo: Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade-Madonna; photo credit All Hurricanes.

Here are a few of the key topics to consider as the Miami Hurricanes begin to start building their 2024 recruiting class. This recruiting class has some uniqueness to it, and some intriguing overall topics within that should be mentioned.

Continuing to Win Back South Florida

For the class of 2023 , the Canes rallied to do a pretty good job in the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area to sign eight players. Could Miami reach 10 in the class of 2024? What about signing one or two more of the truly elite players?

That of course means trying to land players like Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader , among others, from prominent programs like Chaminade-Madonna, as well as Miami (Central), St. Thomas Aquinas, etc.

How Miami does at the powerhouse programs is part of the story, but not all of it. The Hurricanes also need to still find a few of those diamonds in the rough that develop later in their high school careers and possess a high upside. One key point regardless of where a South Florida recruit is being placed in the recruiting rankings.

It’s a long, long, way to National Signing Day. There will be South Florida prospects that commit to other programs and the Canes must still go after them, and they will.

Remember, this is a marathon and not a sprint.

In-State Recruiting Versus Rivals

It’s Year 2 for Mario Cristobal at Miami and Billy Napier at Florida, plus Year 3 for Gus Malzahn at UCF (heading into the B12 this year), and Year 4 for Mike Norvell at Florida State.

In short, all of these head coaches have a much better understanding of where their programs were even a year ago. That also makes it more likely for more recruiting battles inside the Sunshine State.

Each staff has already begun recruiting numerous 2024 prospects and everyone, Cristobal and Napier included, now have gone through at least a year of recruiting underclassmen.

It’s just hard to imagine that there will not be more down-to-the-wire recruiting battles between any number of these programs.

How do the Canes Come Out With National Recruiting Battles?

Cristobal and his staff also have ties to states across the country. Look for them to still go after some elite talent outside of sunny Florida. That’s also when the Canes have to go into areas like Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, and Los Angeles to win battles on another team’s turf.

These situations can provide a better look at Miami’s recruiting mojo. The Canes did really well this past year. Doing it again could also help produce another top five recruiting class.

Hitting Areas of Need

The Canes need at least one big-bodied receiver that can truly make a difference. Not a long-term project, but an impact receiver with size. There’s also a need for defensive tackle talent after signing only Joshua Horton in the class of 2023. He's good, but Miami needs more numbers at defensive tackle, and on the same level of talent as Horton, if not even higher.

After that, it’s about high-end talent across the board. If Miami does that to combine the 2024 recruits with the class of 2023, the Canes can change the direction of the football program in a hurry.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity

MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time.  It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Bon Voyage! Crypto Firm FTX's Miami Lease Deals Axed in Bankruptcy Court

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX was gearing up to move its headquarters to Miami less than two weeks before the company's collapse late last year. On October 26, West Realm Shires, operator of FTX's U.S. exchange, executed a lease for office space in a Brickell Avenue commercial skyscraper with sprawling views of Biscayne Bay — a deal that would've made the 35-story glass-lined building a new home for FTX and a hub for the cryptocurrency industry.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
607
Followers
741
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy