Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Look at Non-NFL Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
A look at non-NFL players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington generated buzz as a potential nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his life-saving actions to administer CPR to Damar Hamlin.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for Every Wild Card Weekend Game
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NFL playoffs have arrived. There are seven games on Wild Card Weekend, including several rematches from the regular and a couple of contests between division rivals. Perhaps the best game on the schedule is a Week 1 rematch between the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Peyton Hillis on ‘Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Children
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
