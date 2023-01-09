Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Denver rock music station announces new midday host
DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver. Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced. Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said...
8 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may be quiet for winter, but the legendary venue is looking ahead to summer. Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, The Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Boogie T and Peekaboo have announced concerts at the venue. Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily...
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 13-15
COLORADO, USA — The National Western Stock Show is back for a second weekend and the annual International Sportsmen Expo and Wintersköl return this January weekend. The Mammoth, Nuggets and Avalanche are all in the Mile High City this weekend as well. Don't forget about your New Year's resolutions, there are several refreshing 5K and 10K runs — because there's certainly more to do than watch football. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this January weekend.
Oldest monkey of its kind in North America dies at Denver Zoo
DENVER — The Denver Zoo said goodbye this week to a monkey that died at the ripe old age of 31. The coppery titi monkey, named Cinnamon, was the oldest titi monkey in North America and was one of just three monkeys of her kind in North American zoos, Denver Zoo said.
Colorado scorekeeper celebrates 50-year career
KEENESBURG, Colo. — They've never scored without her. Since the inception of the Weld Central high school girls basketball team, JoAnn Eisenman has been front and center. The scorekeeper has been tallying every point since the 1972-73 inaugural season. This year, after 50 seasons, Eisenman is retiring. With 52...
Meet the 1st woman to direct the rodeos at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Everyone knows about the people who wrangle the animals at the rodeo, but not many know the one who wrangles all the people. "That's one way to put it," laughs Caroline Lukens, the Director of Rodeo Operations at the National Western Stock Show. Lukens started riding horses...
Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning. The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
How to avoid a parking lot traffic jam at the Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in the Mile High City. The 117th annual agricultural and Western celebration opened with record-breaking attendance last weekend, and large crowds are also expected over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The parking lots at the Stock...
'Word of Thanks' nonprofits highlighted by Next with Kyle Clark in 2022
DENVER — In June 2020, Next with Kyle Clark’s “Word of Thanks” micro-giving campaign began. Since then, Next viewers have donated millions of dollars to help small and medium-sized non-profits in Colorado, including emergency aid for migrant groups, sending supplies to Ukraine, and raising funds for the survivors of the Club Q shooting. This year, we passed the $10 million mark.
Watch your step! Road safety improvements put a pole in the middle of Broadway sidewalk
DENVER — If you’re walking down South Broadway in Denver, you’ll notice the city’s doing a lot of work to try to make the road safer for people outside of cars. Also, if you’re walking down South Broadway…look out for that pole!. As part...
Genetics for sale during National Western Stock Show's 'Embryos on Snow'
DENVER — There's been a lot of buying and selling over at the National Western Stock Show this week. Friday night, people were shopping for potential. Genetics were the focus of the annual “Embryos on Snow” auction, as buyers were searching for the right ingredients – live animals, semen, embryos, even clones – to breed what they hope will become award-winning cattle.
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon
DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Ralston Valley girls hoops edges Arvada West
ARVADA, Colo. — The best rivalry games come down to the wire. Friday night's girls basketball matchup between Ralston Valley and Arvada West fit the bill as the Jeffco League thriller was determined by just one point. The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 6A in this...
Denver Central Library to close for construction
DENVER — The Denver Central Library will be closed for about two weeks as construction for its multiyear renovation project continues, the library system said Friday. The library, at 10 W. 14th Ave., will temporarily close on Sunday, Jan. 22 until an unknown date. Denver Public Library said the closure will last about two weeks.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0