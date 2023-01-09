Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
Columbus police make arrest after stolen rifle found during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the […]
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
wdrb.com
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
cbs4indy.com
Former Indiana senior living center exec sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $400K
BEDFORD, Ind. — The former executive director of a Bedford senior living center was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $400,000 from the company. Court documents state Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, Indiana, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.
wbiw.com
Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission
FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN ARRESTED AFTER MISPLACING HIS METHAMPHETAMINE
On January 7, 2022, the Madison Police Department responded to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street after an employee located a bag containing methamphetamine in the bathroom. The male subject, identified as Christian B. Horton, 27, Madison, was identified by surveillance footage after Horton returned to the business asking if anyone had located his methamphetamine.
WLKY.com
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
953wiki.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN
On January 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Paula Raisor (Peyton), 34, New Castle, Kentucky, for possession of heroin. The investigation, led by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman, began when Patrolman Shelpman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raisor (Peyton) was a passenger. Patrolman Shelpman obtained consent to search the vehicle and a bag containing the suspected heroin was located. Raisor (Peyton) was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
WKRC
Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
