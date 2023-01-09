ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said...
GREENSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
MITCHELL, IN
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
korncountry.com

Bartholomew Co. deputies respond to semi fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a vehicle fire at an I-65 rest stop, north of Columbus, on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at 5:30 a.m. and found a tractor-trailer ablaze at the northbound rest park on the interstate. Law enforcement then cleared the...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Couple facing multiple charges after being found in home without owner’s permission

FREETOWN – A Jackson County couple was arrested on drug, child neglect, and animal cruelty charges. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 43-year-old Roy Allen Bogard and 43-year-old Jacquelyn Ann Bogard on Tuesday morning. Both are facing charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, cruelty to an animal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FREETOWN, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON MAN ARRESTED AFTER MISPLACING HIS METHAMPHETAMINE

On January 7, 2022, the Madison Police Department responded to a business located in the 1800 block of Cragmont Street after an employee located a bag containing methamphetamine in the bathroom. The male subject, identified as Christian B. Horton, 27, Madison, was identified by surveillance footage after Horton returned to the business asking if anyone had located his methamphetamine.
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

ONE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN

On January 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Paula Raisor (Peyton), 34, New Castle, Kentucky, for possession of heroin. The investigation, led by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman, began when Patrolman Shelpman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raisor (Peyton) was a passenger. Patrolman Shelpman obtained consent to search the vehicle and a bag containing the suspected heroin was located. Raisor (Peyton) was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.
MADISON, IN
FOX59

Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
NEWPORT, KY

