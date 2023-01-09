ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
First Coast News

Jacksonville Jaguars announce who's playing halftime at Saturday's wildcard playoff game vs. Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that New York-based pop-rock band American Authors will be performing during halftime of the Jags wildcard playoff game against the LA Chargers. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album Oh What a Life in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams, a news release from the Jaguars states. American Authors most recognized song, “Best Day of My Life,” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo General Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital. Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Where did the phrase 'It was always the Jags' come from?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!. For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!" So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Take a behind the scenes look at NBC broadcast compound ahead of Jaguars playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 70,000 lucky fans have a ticket for Saturday's Jaguars game, but millions more fans around the country will watch the game on TV. All eyes will be on Jacksonville for the Jaguar's first home playoff game in five years and First Coast News got exclusive access to the NBC production compound to see what it takes to broadcast a game like this.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy