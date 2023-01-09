Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jacksonville Jaguars announce who's playing halftime at Saturday's wildcard playoff game vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that New York-based pop-rock band American Authors will be performing during halftime of the Jags wildcard playoff game against the LA Chargers. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album Oh What a Life in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams, a news release from the Jaguars states. American Authors most recognized song, “Best Day of My Life,” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
First Coast News
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo General Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital. Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The most Duuuval food for your Jaguars tailgate
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — We are getting you ready for the best tailgate of the season and really a good party revolves around food. First, let’s hydrate! A locally made hard seltzer is the perfect shade of teal for game day. Get your growlers ready! It’s time to...
Bellarmine Prep wins back-and-forth contest against Sumner in key 4A SPSL North matchup
The Lions are 5-0 in January.
First Coast News
What you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game against Los Angeles Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a prime-time showdown for the first round of the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with the game airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Jaguars fans are strongly encouraged to...
Ask Anthony: Where did the phrase 'It was always the Jags' come from?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!. For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!" So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.
Take a behind the scenes look at NBC broadcast compound ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 70,000 lucky fans have a ticket for Saturday's Jaguars game, but millions more fans around the country will watch the game on TV. All eyes will be on Jacksonville for the Jaguar's first home playoff game in five years and First Coast News got exclusive access to the NBC production compound to see what it takes to broadcast a game like this.
Circle up and chug: A Jaguars love story at The Slab
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sundays are a big deal for Jaguars fan, Frank Whibley. "Literally they started BCB [Bold City Brigade] and I was all into trying to help out as much as I can and then once I moved down here I kind of helped a couple other people help out with the Tampa chapter." Whibley said.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville City Council approves emergency funding for Jaguars’ Saturday home playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night approved thousands of dollars in emergency funding for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home playoff game on Saturday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry requested the money, which will help fund stadium and gameday...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0