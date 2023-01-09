ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Crews battle house fire on Norfolk's Westminster Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was home and no injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home on Friday morning. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue around 7:18 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.
Woman hurt after car crashes into Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into a home in Hampton on Friday morning, leaving a woman with minor injuries, a spokesperson for the city's police division said. The crash happened at the intersection of Grist Mill Drive and Queen Street. The Hampton Police Division responded shortly before 11:15 a.m.
Shore Drive sewage spill causes ban on shellfish harvesting in most of the Lynnhaven River

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sewage spill in Virginia Beach is impacting traffic and has prompted an emergency ban on shellfish harvesting in much of the Lynnhaven River. A 20-inch wastewater pipeline "failed" near the intersection of Shore Drive and Indian Hill Road late Thursday afternoon, causing a 150,000-gallon sewage spill, according to Leila Rice, a spokeswoman for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
