Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
Crews battle house fire on Norfolk's Westminster Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. — No one was home and no injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a Norfolk home on Friday morning. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue around 7:18 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
Car crash into Virginia Beach townhouse being investigated as possible homicide, police say
The man who died after a car crashed into a Virginia Beach townhouse Wednesday may have been shot beforehand, according to police. Now, the crash is being investigated as a possible homicide. The car crashed near Spring and Featherstone Courts, which are between the Newtown and Town Center areas of...
Man seriously hurt after crashing into tree in Chesapeake, police say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a vehicle crash Friday morning in Chesapeake, according to police. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and Canal Drive. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed into a tree. That's in...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Woman hurt after car crashes into Hampton home
HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into a home in Hampton on Friday morning, leaving a woman with minor injuries, a spokesperson for the city's police division said. The crash happened at the intersection of Grist Mill Drive and Queen Street. The Hampton Police Division responded shortly before 11:15 a.m.
Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt. A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area. When they arrived,...
Man hospitalized after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth: Police
A man went to the hospital after a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday, police said. In a tweet, the police department said around 2:10 p.m., they were called to Dale Drive for a gunshot wound victim.
39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
Deadly crash on Chesapeake Expressway closes northbound lanes
On January 13, at about 4:52 a.m., officers responded to the 168 Expressway just North of the tolls after reports of a vehicle crash.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
'Peaceful, loving person' | Vigil held for man killed in fiery crash
VIRGINIA, USA — Loved ones of a Newport News father, brother and uncle are remembering him for his caring and giving spirit. Family members and friends gathered to pay tribute to Gregory James Smith, Jr. in his childhood neighborhood of Newsome Park in Newport News on Friday. Virginia Beach...
Shore Drive sewage spill causes ban on shellfish harvesting in most of the Lynnhaven River
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sewage spill in Virginia Beach is impacting traffic and has prompted an emergency ban on shellfish harvesting in much of the Lynnhaven River. A 20-inch wastewater pipeline "failed" near the intersection of Shore Drive and Indian Hill Road late Thursday afternoon, causing a 150,000-gallon sewage spill, according to Leila Rice, a spokeswoman for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
School bus struck by commercial truck on Indian River Rd in Chesapeake
Police say a school bus was involved in a crash in Chesapeake early Thursday morning.
One injured after tractor-trailer overturns in Carrollton
Officials say one person was sent to the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned in Carrollton Friday morning.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
