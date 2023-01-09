ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $1M

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
ShopRite of New Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Jan. 6, drawing that matched five of the five white balls winning the $1 million prize.

That ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli, 1007 Route 46, Ledgewood in Morris County.

Meanwhile,the Mega Millions Jackpot rolls to $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing.

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, January 6, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Passaic County ($30,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;
  • Bergen County ($10,000): Shoprite #141, 250 River Rd., New Milford; and,
  • Passaic County ($10,000): Quick Stop, 1353 Ringwood Ave., Haskell.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Jan. 6, drawing were: 03, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

