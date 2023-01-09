Russian passengers brave chill, howling wind after plane’s door opens

Passengers aboard a Russian commercial plane feared for their lives in freezing temperatures when a rear door sprang open mid-flight and sucked out their hats and luggage as the cabin depressurized, according shocking new video.

Sergei Lidrik, 33, captured the dramatic footage of himself and his fellow passengers braving the howling wind inside the vintage An-26 twin-prop plane belonging to IrAero, East2West News reported.

The plane had taken off in minus 41-degree cold from the remote Siberican city of Magan en route to Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast, according to the outlet.

“The flight ended quicker than expected — with the wrong result,” Lidrik said. “People were shocked at first. … People had their hats blown off.”

He said people sitting in the rear of the cabin, where the door blew off, were “freezing cold.”

Video posted by news outlet 112 shows a passenger in the freezing cabin of a Russian plane whose rear door blew open. 112/e2w

Passengers’ hats and luggage flew out of the An-26 twin-prop plane during the crazy incident. social media/e2w

The plane had taken off in minus 41-degree cold from the remote Siberian city of Magan. social media/e2w

Another passenger told East2West: “A man sitting at the rear of the plane was nearly blown away. He had just unfastened his seat belt.”

In addition to the hats, some luggage also was sucked out of the aircraft.

The pilot turned back to Magan and made an emergency landing and all 25 people aboard survived the horrifying ordeal.

Magan is eight miles from Yakutsk, capital of Yakutia region and the world’s coldest city, according to the report.

The plane made an emergency landing back in Magan. social media/e2w

The Soviet-era Antonov An-26, which was introduced in 1970, was stopped being manufactured in 1986.

An investigation was launched into the horrifying incident.