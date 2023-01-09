Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week
It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. We need you to determine a winner.
Voting ends at noon on Thursday.
Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:
Meya Drob — Armada girls basketball: Drob finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Tigers' 46-36 win over Almont on Jan. 6.
Sadie Dykstra — Yale girls basketball: Dykstra posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Bulldogs' 49-32 win over Croswell-Lexington on Jan. 6.
Trey Kolakovich — Croswell-Lexington boys basketball: Kolakovich dropped a game-high 24 points in the Pioneers' 67-52 win over Yale on Jan. 5.
Caleb Lentner — Thumb Area Legion hockey: Lentner recorded a hat trick in the Legion's 7-4 victory over North Oakland on Jan. 7. The Peck senior also had one assist.
