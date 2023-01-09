ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Related
NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to review documents marked classified found at President Biden’s home in Delaware and an office he used after leaving the Obama White House. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley and Carol Lee break down the Justice Department’s next moves in the investigation and how the president is responding. Jan. 13, 2023.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Oklahoma executes man who killed couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
MCALESTER, OK
NBC News

At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast

At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
NBC News

CVS sued by a fired nurse practitioner who refused to prescribe birth control over religious beliefs

A former CVS Health nurse practitioner is suing the pharmacy chain for firing her after she refused to prescribe birth control, citing her religious beliefs. Texas resident J. Robyn Strader said in the suit that her Baptist faith prevents her from prescribing contraceptive and abortion-inducing drugs. She said that for 6½ years, CVS granted her a religious accommodation to forgo having to prescribe the drugs at the CVS MinuteClinic where she worked. When customers needed the prescriptions, she would refer them to a colleague or another CVS MinuteClinic.
TEXAS STATE
