A former CVS Health nurse practitioner is suing the pharmacy chain for firing her after she refused to prescribe birth control, citing her religious beliefs. Texas resident J. Robyn Strader said in the suit that her Baptist faith prevents her from prescribing contraceptive and abortion-inducing drugs. She said that for 6½ years, CVS granted her a religious accommodation to forgo having to prescribe the drugs at the CVS MinuteClinic where she worked. When customers needed the prescriptions, she would refer them to a colleague or another CVS MinuteClinic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO