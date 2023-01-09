Read full article on original website
Arkansas ‘Latinx’ ban seen as a distraction from urgent issues by Latinos in the state
At a Friday morning meeting of the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, director Margarita Solorzano found herself having to redirect the meeting away from the chatter over the new governor's ban of the term "Latinx" in government business. "I asked them not to get distracted because there are other...
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to review documents marked classified found at President Biden’s home in Delaware and an office he used after leaving the Obama White House. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley and Carol Lee break down the Justice Department’s next moves in the investigation and how the president is responding. Jan. 13, 2023.
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden
Following the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to review classified documents found at President Biden’s Delaware home and a private office he used in Washington, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what investigators will be looking for in the documents and what consequences the president could be facing.Jan. 13, 2023.
Supreme Court takes up property 'theft’ dispute over unpaid taxes
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide a property rights dispute on whether government entities violate the Constitution when they seize homes for failure to pay taxes and then keep all the proceeds or allow private investors to profit. The justices will decide whether such seizures...
In unsealed deposition, Trump repeatedly insults E. Jean Carroll and denies rape accusation
Former President Donald Trump unleashed a slew of insults against writer E. Jean Carroll when he was deposed in her civil suit accusing him of rape, newly unsealed court filings show. In an excerpt of the October deposition unsealed Friday by a federal court judge in New York, Trump angrily...
Supreme Court takes up convicted stalker’s plea to decide what constitutes a 'true threat'
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide what kind of conduct constitutes a “true threat” that can be prosecuted as a criminal offense in a case brought by a Colorado man who repeatedly sent abusive messages to a local musician. The appeal brought by...
Former N.Y. election official pleads guilty to 2021 ballot fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
FEMA’s help for Alaska Natives after rare typhoon was littered with mistranslations, nonsense
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who opened...
New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case
As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
Oklahoma executes man who killed couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast
At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals
After a 6-year-old student in Virginia shot his teacher last week, the school superintendent revealed that a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school that day. NBC News’ Catie Beck has the latest on the investigation.Jan. 14, 2023.
CVS sued by a fired nurse practitioner who refused to prescribe birth control over religious beliefs
A former CVS Health nurse practitioner is suing the pharmacy chain for firing her after she refused to prescribe birth control, citing her religious beliefs. Texas resident J. Robyn Strader said in the suit that her Baptist faith prevents her from prescribing contraceptive and abortion-inducing drugs. She said that for 6½ years, CVS granted her a religious accommodation to forgo having to prescribe the drugs at the CVS MinuteClinic where she worked. When customers needed the prescriptions, she would refer them to a colleague or another CVS MinuteClinic.
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting
A school superintendent says the 6-year-old who shot his teacher was flagged as a potential threat and searched prior to the shooting. WAVY's Michelle Wolf report.Jan. 13, 2023.
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting
The backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old was searched before he shot his teacher due to a security warning, but no weapon was found. NBC's Kathy Park reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'
Veterinarians, biologists and pathologists identified the Orca whale found beached on Florida's coast a geriatric female who had died as a result of illness. WESH's Amanda Dukes reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
Search underway for missing Oklahoma 4-year-old
The search for Athena Brownfield began when a postal carrier found the girl's older sister wandering alone near their Cyril home. KFOR's Adria Goins reports.Jan. 12, 2023.
