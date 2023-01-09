A Beautiful Me is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Port Huron that seeks to instill self-worth in women of all ages. Female participants in every stage of life will thrive personally and professionally through confidence building workshops, innovative programs, and special events from A Beautiful Me. One program, emerge360, is a business certification program designed to equip young women with confidence and professional skills. Other programs offer participants social-emotional learning, goal setting skills, and more.

