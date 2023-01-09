Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Game-Worn Shoes to Fans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifted his game-worn shoes to Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

The future is bright for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only does the organization have a war chest of future draft picks, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an All-Star level this season.

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Gilgeous-Alexander has flown under the radar of many hoops fans. However, the 24-year-old is making it impossible to ignore his highlight plays and charismatic personality.

On Sunday night, Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City to victory over the Dallas Mavericks with an impressive 33-point performance. After the game, "SGA" gave his game-worn Converse basketball shoes to two lucky fans.

The heartwarming moment went viral because of the fans' reactions. Plus because the video underscores Gilgeous-Alexander's commitment to Thunder fans who are patiently waiting on the team of the future to arrive.

Not many people realize Converse is still in the business of creating performance basketball shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks Gilgeous-Alexander gave to fans last night.

Converse

A detailed look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shoes. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander has played in the Converse All-Star BB Prototype CX this season. The shoes launched in September 2022 for $120. Fans should be able to find a pair at or below the retail price on sneaker resale websites.

The Converse All-Star BB Prototype CX features full-length CX foam with a forefoot Zoom Air unit to provide extra cushion. The futuristic-looking basketball shoes contain several nods to Converse's rich history while staying true to the brand's progressive design process.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, Converse has a slew of exciting talent on its roster, which includes Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Natasha Cloud. Let us know on Twitter if you have played in the Converse All-Star BB Prototype CX, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

Kevin Durant Debuts New 'Oregon Ducks' Colorway

Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball

Nike Selling Kyrie Irving's Shoes For Half-Price