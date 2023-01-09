Read full article on original website
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan
LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
The Oakland Press
Real Estate: Property tax increases, housing prices in 2023
Exactly one year ago in this column, I wrote about the above normal property tax increase that homeowners were going to be facing in Michigan when their 2022 tax assessments came out along with the property tax bills for summer taxes and winter taxes. Last year the allowable taxable value increase was 3.3%. Unfortunately, the main stream media did not pick up on this story until July when the summer tax bills started to arrive in homeowner’s mailboxes. I appeared as a local real estate expert on WXYZ Channel 7 News and stated that in 2023 it was going to be worse. Guess what? It’s just like I predicted. The State of Michigan inflation rate multiplier came in at 1.079% which means the allowable taxable value rate multiplier will be capped at the maximum allowed of 1.05%. That means the municipalities are required to increase the taxable value of properties to the maximum of 5%. This is the first time since Proposal A was approved in 1994 and took affect in 1995 that the inflation rate multiplier has reached the maximum allowed of 1.05 which is 5%. As stated in the letter from the State of Michigan to all municipal Assessors and Equalization Directors: “Local units cannot develop or adopt or use an inflation rate multiplier other than 1.05 in 2023.”
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
WILX-TV
More than 5 million Mega Million tickets purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, someone could become extremely wealthy after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing is worth $1.35 billion - the fourth-largest lottery price in U.S. history. The cash option is $724.6 million. More than 5.5 million Mega...
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with thee drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiciton prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
Meijer changing the way mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Gov. Whitmer and GOP move forward on tax cuts for those making under $57K
Some 700,000 underprivileged citizens who earn under $57,000 a year are in line for a possible tax cut first offered in 1975 by then-President Gerald Ford of Michigan.
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
Check Your Lottery Numbers: $1M Tickets Sold in October Haven’t Been Claimed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
