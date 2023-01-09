Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school basketball

Nook Prigeon, Tattnall County Boys Basketball

With his dynamic performance in the win over Claxton, Prigeon set the record for points in a game with 40. He couldn’t be stopped and cashed in nine made threes.

Albert Wilson III, North Cobb Christian Boys Basketball

Wilson III had a monster performance versus Drew Charter, ending with a 29-point, 12 rebound double-double.

Tahj Vines, Aquinas Boys Basketball

Vines was on fire and scoring at a high clip as he dropped 35 points versus Georgia School for Innovations and Classis.

Cade Costanzo, Bremen Boys Basketball

Costanzo balled out versus Ringgold and finished with 27 points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Courtney Ogden, Westminster Girls Basketball

Ogden scored 27 points in the blowout win over Stephenson and almost outscored Stephenson (32). She also added six rebounds and two assists in only 24 minutes.

Ashanti Brown, Bryan County Girls Basketball

Brown was a force inside and finished with a monster double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Ashley Hill, George Walton Academy Girls Basketball

Hill scored a game-high 20 points versus Prince Avenue and knocked down four three-pointers.

Ariana Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball

Dyson went off to help her team get a big win over Pebblebrook. She finished with yet another double-double this time with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Curt Clark, Spalding Lee Boys Basketball

Clark went off for 38 points and couldn’t be stopped in a close game versus Upson Lee.

Dylan Faulkner, Calhoun Boys Basketball

Faulkner couldn’t be stopped in a close contest versus Rome as he dropped 31 points in a win.

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier Boys Basketball

Nathaniel’s performance was huge in knocking off Lanier’s rival in North Gwinnett. He went for 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Camarion Johnson, Brunswick Boys Basketball

Johnson was all over the court and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Antonio Baker Jr., Johnson Boys Basketball

Baker Jr. led his team in scoring with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals and assists.

Lucy Hood, Rabun County Girls Basketball

Hood was all over the box score, finishing with 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a blowout win over Jefferson.

Grace Ridley, Dalton Girls Basketball

It wouldn’t be a normal week in Georgia High School Basketball if Ridle didn’t have yet another insane stat-line. In a win over Coahulla Creek, she finished with 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Marlo Simms, Decatur Girls Basketball

Simms was a force inside versus Munroe (FL), with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to help seal the win.

Brooke Moore, North Cobb Christian Girls Basketball

Moore dropped her new season-high 31 points in a win in which North Cobb held Drew Charter to just 15 points.

Ciara Alexander, Mount Paran Girls Basketball

Alexander led her team in both points and rebounds with 17 and 10 and also added four assists in the win over Kipp.

Cameron Keith, Rome Boys Basketball

Keith did all he could in a great head-to-head battle versus Calhoun and finished the game with 30 points.

Blake Pollock, Landmark Christian Boys Basketball

Pollock was flat out electric in a super competitive game versus ELCA. He finished with 37 points, six boards and five assists.

Justice McCarter, Osborne Boys Basketball

McCarter scored a new career-high of 37 points to help his team defeat Northgate.

David Thomas, Eagles Landing Boys Basketball

Thomas led the high-flying Eagles to yet another win, this time over Langston Hughes. He finished with 29 points and led his team from the guard position with 12 rebounds.

Uche Iloh, McIntosh Boys Basketball

Iloh has been on a tear as of late and he didn’t let up versus Northgate, finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks.

Grace Barrett, Cambridge Girls Basketball

Barrett was clutch for Cambridge, offensively she scored 12 points, on the boards she had 13 and the most notable was her six blocks.

Cornelia Ellington, Decatur Girls Basketball

Ellington flirted with a quadruple-double as she ended with 12 points, 10 assists, seven steals and seven rebounds from the guard position.

Aiyanna Peavy, North Oconee Girls Basketball

Peavy scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds versus Cherokee Bluff and was a couple assists shy of a triple-double.