ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky basketball gets zero support in new Top 25 rankings after blowout loss at Alabama

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FajY0_0k8WKW5G00

No surprise here: Kentucky’s support in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball rankings has disappeared.

The Wildcats, already unranked, plummeted in the latest poll, going from 29th in the voting to unlisted when the new top 25 was released Monday afternoon. Kentucky defeated Louisiana State — previously 26th in the voting — in Rupp Arena last Tuesday night, but the Cats lost by 26 points at Alabama on Saturday, dropping their record to 10-5 and marking their fourth double-digit defeat of the 2022-23 season.

UK fell out of the top 25 last week for the first time this season following a 14-point loss at Missouri. The Cats now have ample work ahead of them just to get back into the rankings conversation.

Purdue’s four-week reign at the top of the poll ended with the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season — a 65-64 home defeat to Rutgers — and Matt Painter’s team dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the new rankings.

Houston (16-1) returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The Cougars’ only loss so far this season was to Alabama on Dec. 10. Kansas (14-1) is now No. 2 in the poll, with the Jayhawks’ lone defeat coming against Tennessee on Nov. 25.

No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee round out the top five.

That Alabama and Tennessee are responsible for the nation’s top two teams’ only losses of the season shows just how tough of a stretch this is for a reeling Kentucky squad. Bama, of course, blasted UK by 26 points in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The Cats finish this week with a trip to Knoxville for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

And these are clearly the top two teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama (13-2) moved from No. 7 to No. 4 in the new rankings after blowout wins over Mississippi (84-62) and Kentucky (78-52) last week. Tennessee went from No. 8 to No. 5 after routs of Mississippi State (87-53) and South Carolina (85-42) last week.

The SEC’s other ranked teams are No. 15 Arkansas, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn. Mississippi State (35th in the voting) and LSU (40th) were also listed.

Last week, UK was mentioned on 15 of the 61 ballots for the top-25 rankings, coming in as high as No. 19 nationally on one of them. On Monday, the Cats didn’t get a single vote. In total, 43 teams landed on at least one ballot.

Kentucky will start this week with a game against South Carolina — rated as the SEC’s worst team — Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. UK will be heavily favored in that contest.

The Cats have some opportunities to regain momentum in the coming weeks. Six of their next eight games are against unranked opponents, but there are two big ones in there — at Tennessee on Saturday and Kansas in Rupp on Jan. 28 — that will be difficult to manage.

Kentucky enters this week at No. 46 in the NCAA’s NET rankings , and the Wildcats — now 0-4 against NCAA “Quad 1” opponents — are likely to be a bubble team in the next wave of bracketology projections for this year’s tournament.

Another lopsided UK basketball loss. Oscar Tshiebwe benched. ‘We’re not Kentucky.’

SEC freshmen recount a heated meeting on the basketball court. Now, they laugh about it.

Cameron Mills having a blast in new Kentucky basketball role. ‘This was a big deal to me.’

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kentucky

Lore and tall tales are full of stories about mountain lions. But stories about the elusive animal aren’t relegated to history. These days, photos and stories about mountain lion attacks quickly go viral online. It has caused some nervousness about the feline, and understandably so. However, there are not as many mountain lions living in the United States as these stories suggest. And not all states have a population of mountain lions, which begs the question – are there mountain lions in Kentucky?
KENTUCKY STATE
thecomeback.com

Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation

The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
EVANSTON, IL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?

Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
454
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy