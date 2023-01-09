Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Pursuing ‘Red-Hot' DeMeco Ryans for Head-Coaching Job
Report: NFC West rival Cardinals to interview 'red-hot' Ryans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have entered the DeMeco Ryans sweepstakes. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that Arizona requested permission Thursday to interview Ryans for their open head-coaching job. "Red-hot defensive coordinator...
Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery
Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson Headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams
Mahomes, Jefferson headline 2022 NFL AP All-Pro Teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time to recognize the NFL’s best players. The Associated Press revealed their 2022 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, just a few weeks before other major awards are handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Earns First-Team All-Pro Nod After Ravens Trade
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.
Chris Ballard Gives Bears Obvious Trade Target With Desperate QB Remark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the span of 20 minutes Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles signaled his willingness (likely preference) to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was given a clear target. "I think it goes back to what I said about flexibility,"...
Source: Bears Expected to Hire Kevin Warren as New CEO/President
Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working...
Bears Rolling Over 4th Most Cap Space From 2022 to 2023 NFL Season
Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Unlikely to Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Search
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
