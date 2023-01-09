ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Cardinals Pursuing ‘Red-Hot' DeMeco Ryans for Head-Coaching Job

Report: NFC West rival Cardinals to interview 'red-hot' Ryans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have entered the DeMeco Ryans sweepstakes. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that Arizona requested permission Thursday to interview Ryans for their open head-coaching job. "Red-hot defensive coordinator...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery

Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean McVay to Return as Los Angeles Rams Head Coach in 2023

Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.
NBC Chicago

Source: Bears Expected to Hire Kevin Warren as New CEO/President

Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022

Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

