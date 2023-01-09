Read full article on original website
The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cahoon, Orangeville girls tally commanding win over Pecatonica
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Orangeville Broncos made their way to Pecatonica Friday night for a big matchup in the NUIC. But it was all Orangeville in this one. They dominate Pecatonica to win 56-28. This is Orangeville’s 17th win of the season. Laney Cahoon led the Broncos with 33 points. The next highest was […]
