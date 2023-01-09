PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Orangeville Broncos made their way to Pecatonica Friday night for a big matchup in the NUIC. But it was all Orangeville in this one. They dominate Pecatonica to win 56-28. This is Orangeville’s 17th win of the season. Laney Cahoon led the Broncos with 33 points. The next highest was […]

