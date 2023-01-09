ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UT San Antonio

UTSA announces Spring 2023 Commencement dates

The University of Texas at San Antonio is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public service. As an institution of access and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property - for Texas, the nation and the world.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

UTSA to become a Canvas campus in fall 2023

JANUARY 11, 2023 — UTSA will host all courses on the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) in fall 2023, ensuring students have access to a dynamic digital experience when interacting with faculty’s high-quality curricula. An LMS is a primary location where students access course materials, view course resources,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

University monitoring ongoing impact of COVID variants

Editor’s note: The following message was sent via email today from President Taylor Eighmy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar to faculty, staff and students:. Since the start of the pandemic,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

Roadrunner community encouraged to participate in MLK March

As we prepare to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, I wanted to take a moment to encourage you to reflect on the powerful lessons Dr. King taught. He understood the deep divides that exist in our country, yet never lost sight of his goals to create a more equitable place for all.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy