California State

The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California declares state of emergency as severe weather approaches

California has declared a state of emergency over another severe weather system expected to dump multiple feet of rain and snow throughout the state. The latest storm follows several others that have caused flooding and power outages in the drought-stricken Golden State for the past two weeks. The emergency declaration...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees

January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

DA Marquez Eager to Seek Justice

HOLTVILLE – Under a bright blue sky, surrounded by friends, colleagues and family, George Marquez was sworn in as the District Attorney of Imperial County just outside Holtville on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. An El Centro native and the youngest in a family of nine siblings, Marquez’s election to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

