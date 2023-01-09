Read full article on original website
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
Biden declares emergency in California as schools close, 130K without power amid storms
President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for California late Sunday as schools closed and 130,000 people were without power amid the latest winter storms in the state.
Why San Joaquin County wasn't in Biden's federal emergency declaration
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Not long after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call out to the White House for an emergency declaration to help with a winter storm onslaught, authorities made the declaration. However, for many people, at least one county was conspicuously absent from the declaration... Gov....
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
California declares state of emergency as severe weather approaches
California has declared a state of emergency over another severe weather system expected to dump multiple feet of rain and snow throughout the state. The latest storm follows several others that have caused flooding and power outages in the drought-stricken Golden State for the past two weeks. The emergency declaration...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Another 'Major' Pacific Storm Is On Its Way To California
Here's when and where it will strike.
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
RAW: CA: 32K UNDER EVACUATION ORDER, MORE EXPECTED TOMORROW
Cleanup is underway in California communities impacted by atmospheric rivers hitting the West Coast. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
