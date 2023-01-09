ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Two students charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school.

In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected to Hilliard Davidson High School.

Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed

Administrators contacted Hilliard police and sent a note to the school community about the account. Minutes after that message was sent, the account had posted its first specific mention of Davidson, prompting police and the school to discuss its investigation further.

Police say they identified and contacted a 15-year-old female student accused of making the posts. The teenager has been charged with inducing panic and was taken into custody at the Franklin County juvenile detention center.

Monday afternoon, police said a second teenager, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged also with inducing panic. Hilliard police say the male student admitted to creating a post that specifically mentioned Davidson High School and sharing it in response to the threat notification the school sent to families Sunday evening.

A search of both teenagers homes was conducted by police and they found no weapons in either home. Police say they do not believe the two teens were working together.

“There is no such thing as a joke when it comes to school safety,” said Hilliard Chief of Police
Michael Woods. “We want to remind parents to talk to their children about being responsible
on social media.”

