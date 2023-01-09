ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

I-69 crash between I-469, Airport Expressway slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday crash on Interstate 69 slowed traffic along a section of the highway between Interstate 469 and Airport Expressway. A white Chevrolet SUV was sitting between the grassy median and the left lane of northbound I-69 near a Jeep in an emergency turnaround section.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Jay County group rallies to save iconic landmark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group in Portland, Indiana, is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down. “The Big Blue Bridge” is set to be demolished by INDOT, which plans to remove and replace the 81-year-old steel blue structure in April 2023 with a plain concrete pedestal bridge. The group, dubbed Save The Big Blue Bridge-Portland on Facebook, argues that instead of tearing the bridge down, INDOT could restore it for a price tag that would be $2 million cheaper than a replacement.
PORTLAND, IN
WANE-TV

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
NEW HAVEN, IN
963xke.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Trubble Brewing leaves Promenade Park; ‘new venture’ on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”. Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court orders Indiana taxidermist to return property to customers

EATON, Ind. (WANE) A Delaware County taxidermist has been ordered to return items he has acquired from customers following his arrest on Tuesday. Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton has been jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft. The press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division did not give specific details.
EATON, IN
WANE-TV

‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
NEW HAVEN, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN

