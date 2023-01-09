Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
I-69 crash between I-469, Airport Expressway slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday crash on Interstate 69 slowed traffic along a section of the highway between Interstate 469 and Airport Expressway. A white Chevrolet SUV was sitting between the grassy median and the left lane of northbound I-69 near a Jeep in an emergency turnaround section.
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
WANE-TV
Jay County group rallies to save iconic landmark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group in Portland, Indiana, is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down. “The Big Blue Bridge” is set to be demolished by INDOT, which plans to remove and replace the 81-year-old steel blue structure in April 2023 with a plain concrete pedestal bridge. The group, dubbed Save The Big Blue Bridge-Portland on Facebook, argues that instead of tearing the bridge down, INDOT could restore it for a price tag that would be $2 million cheaper than a replacement.
WANE-TV
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.
WANE-TV
New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
WANE-TV
Trubble Brewing leaves Promenade Park; ‘new venture’ on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”. Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.
WANE-TV
Court orders Indiana taxidermist to return property to customers
EATON, Ind. (WANE) A Delaware County taxidermist has been ordered to return items he has acquired from customers following his arrest on Tuesday. Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton has been jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft. The press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division did not give specific details.
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
'This is not normal for her' Family searches for missing woman, last seen in Indiana
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Family and friends of Celeste Wright, 48, also known as Celeste Cuthbert, are desperately hoping for her safe return. Bluffton Police in Indiana says the 48-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, in Bluffton walking. They say she is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
Comments / 0