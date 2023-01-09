Knights wrestling competes against Montreat and Midway

MONTREAT — The Knights traveled to Montreat on Jan. 7 for a three team dual that involved the St. Andrews Knights, Montreat Cavaliers of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, and the Midway Eagles of the River States Conference. Both the Cavaliers and Eagles came into the contests as Receiving Votes (RV) on the last NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches Top 25 Poll after multiple successful match-ups this season.

The Knights faced a tough Montreat side with wrestlers stacked with talent throughout each of the different weight classes. Although the Knights weren’t able to come away with a match win, Omari Lee (Winston-Salem, NC) came the closest when he lost his match-up by a 6-5 decision in the 197 class. Logan Sage (Pike County, GA) also narrowly lost in defeat in the 285 class, as his match-up went the distance to a 5-3 decision against the Cavaliers’ Grant Trotter.

In their second match-up against Midway, the Knights were able to come away with two individual wins even though they ultimately fell by total score to the Eagles. Headlining the results was Dakota Johnson (Trenton, GA), who was able to pin Jabril Williams of the Eagles in 6:56 during the 165 weight class match-up. Josh Novak (Jacksonville, NC) was able to win his match-up in the 125 weight class via a forfeit from the Eagles.

St. Andrews vs. (RV) Montreat Full Results

125 | Zeke Grabowski (Montreat) over Josh Novak (SAU) (Fall 4:43)

133 | Coy Reid (Monreat) over Unknown (SAU) Forfeit

141 | Chris McHenry (Montreat) over Unknown (SAU) Forfeit

149 | Mohamed Ben Hafsia (Montreat) over Kegan Bolman (SAU) (Fall 6:28)

157 | #11 Taquel Young (Montreat) over Andrew Adams (SAU) (Fall 0:55)

165 | Dalton Towe (Montreat) over Dakota Johnson (SAU) (Inj. 1:52)

174 | Jacob Catagas (Montreat) over Mison Mickle (SAU) (Fall 0:48)

184 | Tyler McDonald (Montreat) over Tyler Godfrey (SAU) (Fall 2:01)

197 | Antonio Petraglia (Montreat) over Omari Lee (SAU) (Dec. 6-5)

285 | Grant Trotter (Montreat) over Logan Sage (SAU) (Dec. 5-3)

Final Score – Montreat: 54 St. Andrews: 0

St. Andrews vs. (RV) Midway Full Results

125 | Josh Novak (SAU) over Unknown (Midway) Forfeit

133 | Tyrique Simms (Midway) over Unknown (SAU) Forfeit

141 | Nolan Jones (Midway) over Unknown (SAU) Forfeit

149 | Case Baughman (Midway) ove Andrew Adams (SAU) (Fall 1:35)

157 | Dylan Stafford (Midway) over Kegan Bolman (SAU) (Fall 3:43)

165 | Dakota Johnson (SAU) over Jabril Williams (Midway) (Fall 6:56)

174 | Trace Insalaco (Midway) over Victor Kum (SAU) (Dec. 10-9)

184 | Noah Barclay (Midway) over Tyler Godfrey (SAU) (Fall 1:14)

197 | David Emfinger (Midway) over Tyler Proffitt (SAU) (Fall 3:46)

285 | #25 Byron Pierce (Midway) over Unknown (SAU) Forfeit

Final Score – Midway: 45 St. Andrews: 12