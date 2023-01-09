Hospitality grants to bolster Albany County tourism
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Discover Albany, Albany County's convention and visitors bureau, is accepting applications for the Michele L. Vennard Hospitality Grant Program. The grant program, administered by the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, supports Albany County's hospitality industry by providing funds to programs that help build and sustain tourism destinations, attractions, and events in the area.
Eligible applicants can receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and are encouraged to show how many overnight hotel stays their project will yield. The fund also encourages both individual and collaborative programs to apply. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, March 8.
Program qualifications:
- Must be a certified U.S. nonprofit tax-exempt organization
- Location within Albany County
- Events of a permanent nature that support and enhance tourism infrastructure and the positive image of Albany as a destination
- Activities that will increase attendance and tourism
- Capital campaigns and requests for capital expenditures
- Challenge grants where funds may be used as a match
The fund also encourages collaboration between nonprofit organizations, community groups, and hospitality businesses. In 2022, nearly $75,000 was given in grants to 24 different organizations throughout Albany County. Last year’s grant recipients included Park Playhouse, Albany Center Galleries, the New York State Writers Institute, and the Historic Albany Foundation, among others.
The Hospitality Grant recipients will be announced at Discover Albany's annual celebration of hospitality excellence in Spring 2023. An online application portal is available on the organization's website.
