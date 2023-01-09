ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

mynspr.org

Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com

Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Lake Oroville / Shasta Water Level Update

(NorCal, CA) – DWR reports Lake Oroville has risen another 7 feet in a day, to 750 feet, 47% of capacity, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Lake Shasta is reported up 4 feet in 24 hours, at 44% capacity, up 2% in a day.
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama

TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
TEHAMA, CA
krcrtv.com

Berry Creek residents in danger of falling trees

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Northern Butte County is suffering from downed trees and flooding during these winter storms and some residents in Berry Creek feel forgotten. After the 2020 Bear Fire left most of the mountainous town destroyed, many current residents live in RVs and mobile homes. Heavy rain...
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Deceased at a Home at The Sea Ranch Identified

The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

