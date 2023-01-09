Read full article on original website
mynspr.org
Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
krcrtv.com
Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
krcrtv.com
Staffing shortages could limit the response by Butte County Animal Control
BUTTE CO., Calif. — Two out of the seven positions in Butte County's animal control are filled, leaving them operating at 28% of normal capacity. Due to this staffing shortage, Butte County’s Animal Control has had to prioritize calls and responses, they announced on social media Wednesday. Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise declares local emergency, Town Council approves School Resource Officer
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council declared a local emergency at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. The town says several trees have fallen over and Paradise is experiencing flooding, downed power lines and even mudslides in some areas. This opens up the town to more funding and emergency resources. Town Council...
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
kubaradio.com
Lake Oroville / Shasta Water Level Update
(NorCal, CA) – DWR reports Lake Oroville has risen another 7 feet in a day, to 750 feet, 47% of capacity, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Lake Shasta is reported up 4 feet in 24 hours, at 44% capacity, up 2% in a day.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Glenn county honors two distinguished retiring employees for their service
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Two county employees in Glenn county are being honored for their service to the county after more than 28 years of service. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Glenn County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted resolutions honoring the service of the two retiring employees. After 28...
krcrtv.com
Berry Creek residents in danger of falling trees
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Northern Butte County is suffering from downed trees and flooding during these winter storms and some residents in Berry Creek feel forgotten. After the 2020 Bear Fire left most of the mountainous town destroyed, many current residents live in RVs and mobile homes. Heavy rain...
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
ksro.com
Two Deceased at a Home at The Sea Ranch Identified
The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle crash in Glenn County and other Top Stories for Friday, January 13
REDDING, Calif. — Sade Browne covers the top stories from daybreak today including a high-speed motorcycle crash in Glenn County that police say ended at an intersection in Orland. A man accused of hate crimes in Chico has been found incompetent to stand trial after his arrest on the...
