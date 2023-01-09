ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga Co. Sheriff Howard announces run for 6th term

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlEwS_0k8WIyfu00

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard is making it official: he plans to run for a 6th term this year.

Howard told NewsChannel 34 back in September that he planned to seek what would be his final term.

It was during an awards ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office during which he was honored for his 45 years of service.

He’s currently in his 20th year as Sheriff having first taken office in 2004.

Howard began his career in the corrections division at a time when corrections officers also worked in dispatch.

He eventually joined the law enforcement division, working his way up to captain of detectives before being elected Sheriff.

In a statement to the media, Howard says recent years have been the most challenging of his tenure due to bail reform, juvenile justice reform and the COVID pandemic.

The Republican says he’s proud of his department’s accomplishments and wants to continue to serve and protect the citizens of Tioga County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter

Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Meth in Search Warrant

Today, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by the Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. executing a narcotic search warrant at 6 Double Day Street Apt. 2. Investigators found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, $382, and drug paraphernalia. The meth has...
cortlandvoice.com

Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
SIDNEY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy