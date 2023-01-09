Peyton Hillis heroically saved two kids from the ocean, and now, he is on a path to recovery. Peyton Hillis was known for being a beast on the football field. He once made the cover of Madden, and he is a legend in Cleveland Browns circles. Overall, he is still beloved by fans, and that will likely never change. That is especially true after his most recent good deed.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO