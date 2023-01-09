Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Lamar Jackson & The Ravens Get Bad News
The Ravens have a huge game this weekend. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy. He has a dynamic skill set that even won him MVP of the league a few years ago. Unfortunately, he has yet to have the playoff success one would expect of a superstar.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sean McVay Reveals His Coaching Future
Sean McVay has been getting NFL media worked up as of late. Sean McVay is easily one of the best coaches in the NFL. He became a head coach at a pretty young age, and he immediately made an impact with the Rams. In fact, within just a few years, he had the team in the Super Bowl. However, they ultimately closed to the Tom Brady Patriots in a stinker of a game.
Damar Hamlin Officially Sent Home After Stint In Buffalo Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s story continues to get better. Damar Hamlin had a horrifying medical emergency last Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills star collapsed after a hit on Tee Higgins, and he needed nine minutes of CPR. Subsequently, Hamlin was taken to the hospital and given a breathing tube. Additionally, he was placed in a coma.
Peyton Hillis Shows Improvement Following Ocean Rescue
Peyton Hillis heroically saved two kids from the ocean, and now, he is on a path to recovery. Peyton Hillis was known for being a beast on the football field. He once made the cover of Madden, and he is a legend in Cleveland Browns circles. Overall, he is still beloved by fans, and that will likely never change. That is especially true after his most recent good deed.
