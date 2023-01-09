ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

To see impact of doubling funds for federal firefighter cancer registry, look to New Haven

The Firefighter Cancer Registry will receive $5.5 million in funding to track firefighters’ cancer rates and improve workplace safety. New Haven Firefighters Union President Pat Cannon thanked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker for their dedication to supporting the fire department — but stressed there is more work to be done.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds

The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
STRATFORD, CT

