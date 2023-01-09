RALEIGH – North Carolina is at the “forefront” of transforming the economy into one driven by clean energy, the summary of a new economic development report concludes. And because of the state’s position as a leader in clean energy potential, as well as its existing and future workforce of workers prepared to earn good wages working in clean energy jobs, the report from the Economic Development Partnership of North Caroilina notes that North Carolina could continue to attract major investment from companies driving the clean energy economy of the future.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO