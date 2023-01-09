Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Report: NC at ‘forefront’ of clean energy transformation which could mean more jobs, investment
RALEIGH – North Carolina is at the “forefront” of transforming the economy into one driven by clean energy, the summary of a new economic development report concludes. And because of the state’s position as a leader in clean energy potential, as well as its existing and future workforce of workers prepared to earn good wages working in clean energy jobs, the report from the Economic Development Partnership of North Caroilina notes that North Carolina could continue to attract major investment from companies driving the clean energy economy of the future.
wraltechwire.com
Despite venture deals slowing, NC deal making expected to be resilient in 2023, VCs say
RALEIGH – Three factors led to a decline in the venture capital industry in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a new report on the sector released by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association today. The ongoing, lingering COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts continued to affect the...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
wraltechwire.com
Doomsday on the power grid: Domestic terrorists pose threat to all of us
Editor’s note: Marshall Brain – futurist, inventor, NCSU professor, writer and creator of “How Stuff Works” is a contributor to WRAL TechWire. Brain takes a serious as well as entertaining look at a world of possibilities for Earth and the human race. He’s also author of “The Doomsday Book: The Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Threats.”
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
wraltechwire.com
ImpactData to construct ‘Dream Center’ in Greensboro, investing $130M and creating 28 jobs
GREENSBORO – Minority-owned digital infrastructure firm ImpactData will invest more than $130 million to build out a new facility in the Gateway Research Park South Campus in East Greensboro. Once completed, the 115,000 square foot facility known as the Dream Center will be staffed by at least 28 new...
wraltechwire.com
Durham startup Plantd lands $13.6M in funding to grow
DURHAM – A Triangle startup that aims to deliver carbon negative materials for new home construction has closed nearly $13.6 million in new funding, according to a securities filing. Durham-based Plantd, Inc. has raised a combination of equity and debt including shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, according...
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
wraltechwire.com
Novo Nordisk donates $6M to Durham Tech, will partner on life science workforce programs
DURHAM – Novo Nordisk has gifted $6 million to Durham Technical Community College in an effort to boost the institution’s life sciences program. It’s the largest donation in the institution’s history, and it will help Durham Tech construct and operate a new 35,000 square foot facility to be known as the Life Sciences Training Center, funding for which was approved by voters in November.
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Card skimmers found at Greensboro Walmart stores, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Thursday that card skimmers have been located at Walmart stores in Greensboro. This comes a little more than a week after High Point police said they were investigating card skimmers found at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. Greensboro...
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
cbs17
3 men charged with taking nearly $600K worth of merchandise from a Ross Stores warehouse in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex. “It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said. Hector Cardoza-Gomez,...
