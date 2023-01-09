ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wraltechwire.com

Report: NC at ‘forefront’ of clean energy transformation which could mean more jobs, investment

RALEIGH – North Carolina is at the “forefront” of transforming the economy into one driven by clean energy, the summary of a new economic development report concludes. And because of the state’s position as a leader in clean energy potential, as well as its existing and future workforce of workers prepared to earn good wages working in clean energy jobs, the report from the Economic Development Partnership of North Caroilina notes that North Carolina could continue to attract major investment from companies driving the clean energy economy of the future.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Doomsday on the power grid: Domestic terrorists pose threat to all of us

Editor’s note: Marshall Brain – futurist, inventor, NCSU professor, writer and creator of “How Stuff Works” is a contributor to WRAL TechWire. Brain takes a serious as well as entertaining look at a world of possibilities for Earth and the human race. He’s also author of “The Doomsday Book: The Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Threats.”
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Durham startup Plantd lands $13.6M in funding to grow

DURHAM – A Triangle startup that aims to deliver carbon negative materials for new home construction has closed nearly $13.6 million in new funding, according to a securities filing. Durham-based Plantd, Inc. has raised a combination of equity and debt including shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, according...
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Novo Nordisk donates $6M to Durham Tech, will partner on life science workforce programs

DURHAM – Novo Nordisk has gifted $6 million to Durham Technical Community College in an effort to boost the institution’s life sciences program. It’s the largest donation in the institution’s history, and it will help Durham Tech construct and operate a new 35,000 square foot facility to be known as the Life Sciences Training Center, funding for which was approved by voters in November.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC

