ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

ILLINOIS 75, MICHIGAN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Hoggard 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hauser 0-2, Akins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Walker). Turnovers: 9 (Hoggard 3, Walker 3, Akins, Hall, Sissoko). Steals: 2 (Akins 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dainja338-124-53-71020. Hawkins363-92-24-8239. Harris110-10-00-0000. Shannon345-136-60-51117.
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Louisville hosts North Carolina, aims to break home slide

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts North Carolina looking to end its three-game home skid. The Cardinals have gone 2-8 at home. Louisville is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Wright State takes on Milwaukee following Noel's 32-point game

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Noel scored 32 points in Wright State's 99-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 8-1 on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Davis leads Memphis against Temple

Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Temple Owls after Kendric Davis scored 42 points in Memphis' 107-104 overtime loss to the UCF Knights. The Owls are 5-4 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.6 points while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 139, Houston 114

HOUSTON (114) Martin Jr. 1-6 3-6 6, Smith Jr. 11-20 3-3 27, Sengun 6-9 2-4 14, Gordon 3-7 2-5 9, Green 10-21 2-2 27, Eason 3-5 1-1 7, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Tate 2-6 2-2 6, Marjanovic 1-3 1-2 3, Christopher 2-6 0-0 5, Mathews 3-7 0-0 8, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 16-25 114.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 85, UTAH STATE 70

Percentages: FG .386, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ashworth 3-6, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Shulga 1-4, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dorius 2). Turnovers: 12 (Shulga 4, Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Bairstow, Dorius, Eytle-Rock, Hamoda). Steals: 4 (Funk 2, Dorius, Shulga).
LOGAN, UT
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116

PHOENIX (116) Craig 3-6 2-3 9, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Ayton 5-18 1-2 11, Bridges 9-14 3-3 24, Washington Jr. 3-11 2-2 8, Wainright 2-3 0-0 6, D.Lee 10-17 5-5 31, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 3, Okogie 3-6 0-0 7, S.Lee 3-3 6-8 12. Totals 41-86 20-24 116.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Utah 112, Orlando 108

ORLANDO (108) Banchero 8-16 2-4 19, F.Wagner 10-20 1-3 26, Carter Jr. 7-13 3-5 19, Fultz 4-9 0-0 8, G.Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Bol 2-7 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 2-2 11, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 1-4 2-2 5, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 10-16 108.
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 144, San Antonio 113

GOLDEN STATE (144) D.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 6-7 2-3 14, Curry 6-12 1-1 15, Thompson 7-10 0-0 16, Lamb 5-7 0-0 13, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 7-17 4-4 22, Moody 4-7 2-4 12, Poole 8-16 7-8 25. Totals 55-101 16-20 144. SAN ANTONIO (113)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

VCU 63, DAYTON 62

Percentages: FG .450, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Shriver 6-8, Johns 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Baldwin 0-2, Watkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baldwin, Kern). Turnovers: 13 (Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Johns 2, Shriver 2, Lawal, Nunn, Watkins). Steals: 10 (Baldwin 2, Kern 2, Watkins...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 72, No. 14 Arizona 65

COLORADO (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Formann 5-8, Miller 2-3, Jones 0-1, Sadler 0-2, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 19 (Miller 4, Sadler 4, Sherrod 4, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1, Wynn 1) Steals: 5 (Vonleh 2,...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Southern Cal 63, California 43

SOUTHERN CAL (12-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Adika 2-4, Littleton 1-4, Bigby 0-1, Williams 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (Akunwafo 3, Marshall 1) Turnovers: 17 (Love 4, Adika 3, Marshall 3, Littleton 2, Williams 2, Akunwafo 1, Bigby 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Love 3, Marshall...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 21 Oregon 65, Washington 58

OREGON (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hanson 4-4, Paopao 2-5, Rogers 1-6, Gray 0-4, Hurst 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Basham 2, Kyei 1, VanSlooten 1) Turnovers: 16 (Rogers 4, Paopao 3, VanSlooten 3, Gray 2, Hanson 1, Hosendove 1, Kyei 1, Team 1) Steals: 2...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy