Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
ILLINOIS 75, MICHIGAN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 0-7, .000 (Hoggard 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hauser 0-2, Akins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cooper, Walker). Turnovers: 9 (Hoggard 3, Walker 3, Akins, Hall, Sissoko). Steals: 2 (Akins 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dainja338-124-53-71020. Hawkins363-92-24-8239. Harris110-10-00-0000. Shannon345-136-60-51117.
Porterville Recorder
Louisville hosts North Carolina, aims to break home slide
North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts North Carolina looking to end its three-game home skid. The Cardinals have gone 2-8 at home. Louisville is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.
Porterville Recorder
Wright State takes on Milwaukee following Noel's 32-point game
Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Noel scored 32 points in Wright State's 99-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 8-1 on...
Porterville Recorder
Davis leads Memphis against Temple
Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Temple Owls after Kendric Davis scored 42 points in Memphis' 107-104 overtime loss to the UCF Knights. The Owls are 5-4 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.6 points while...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 139, Houston 114
HOUSTON (114) Martin Jr. 1-6 3-6 6, Smith Jr. 11-20 3-3 27, Sengun 6-9 2-4 14, Gordon 3-7 2-5 9, Green 10-21 2-2 27, Eason 3-5 1-1 7, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Tate 2-6 2-2 6, Marjanovic 1-3 1-2 3, Christopher 2-6 0-0 5, Mathews 3-7 0-0 8, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 16-25 114.
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 85, UTAH STATE 70
Percentages: FG .386, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ashworth 3-6, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Shulga 1-4, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dorius 2). Turnovers: 12 (Shulga 4, Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Bairstow, Dorius, Eytle-Rock, Hamoda). Steals: 4 (Funk 2, Dorius, Shulga).
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116
PHOENIX (116) Craig 3-6 2-3 9, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Ayton 5-18 1-2 11, Bridges 9-14 3-3 24, Washington Jr. 3-11 2-2 8, Wainright 2-3 0-0 6, D.Lee 10-17 5-5 31, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 3, Okogie 3-6 0-0 7, S.Lee 3-3 6-8 12. Totals 41-86 20-24 116.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 112, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 8-16 2-4 19, F.Wagner 10-20 1-3 26, Carter Jr. 7-13 3-5 19, Fultz 4-9 0-0 8, G.Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Bol 2-7 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 2-2 11, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 1-4 2-2 5, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 10-16 108.
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 144, San Antonio 113
GOLDEN STATE (144) D.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 6-7 2-3 14, Curry 6-12 1-1 15, Thompson 7-10 0-0 16, Lamb 5-7 0-0 13, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 7-17 4-4 22, Moody 4-7 2-4 12, Poole 8-16 7-8 25. Totals 55-101 16-20 144. SAN ANTONIO (113)
Porterville Recorder
VCU 63, DAYTON 62
Percentages: FG .450, FT .375. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Shriver 6-8, Johns 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Baldwin 0-2, Watkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baldwin, Kern). Turnovers: 13 (Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Johns 2, Shriver 2, Lawal, Nunn, Watkins). Steals: 10 (Baldwin 2, Kern 2, Watkins...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 72, No. 14 Arizona 65
COLORADO (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Formann 5-8, Miller 2-3, Jones 0-1, Sadler 0-2, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 19 (Miller 4, Sadler 4, Sherrod 4, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1, Wynn 1) Steals: 5 (Vonleh 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 63, California 43
SOUTHERN CAL (12-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Adika 2-4, Littleton 1-4, Bigby 0-1, Williams 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (Akunwafo 3, Marshall 1) Turnovers: 17 (Love 4, Adika 3, Marshall 3, Littleton 2, Williams 2, Akunwafo 1, Bigby 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Love 3, Marshall...
Porterville Recorder
No. 21 Oregon 65, Washington 58
OREGON (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hanson 4-4, Paopao 2-5, Rogers 1-6, Gray 0-4, Hurst 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Basham 2, Kyei 1, VanSlooten 1) Turnovers: 16 (Rogers 4, Paopao 3, VanSlooten 3, Gray 2, Hanson 1, Hosendove 1, Kyei 1, Team 1) Steals: 2...
Comments / 0